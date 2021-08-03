Netizens outraged after Noor Mukadam mural was disfigured in Sialkot – Commentary





Many internet users angrily wonder why a victim of violence does not receive the respect she clearly deserves after a mural in honor of the late Noor Mukadam was vandalized in Sialkot on Monday.

Residents of Sialkot created a Mukadam mural to honor and remember the 27-year-old after her brutal assassination in Islamabad on July 21. The photos of the mural were widely shared and liked on social media. The bottom of the fresco is said to have been painted by Mukadam herself.

But when people visited Ghanta Ghar on Monday, they discovered that the photo of Mukadam on the mural had been defaced. Users shared photos of the vandalized mural on social media to express their anger.

“Angry men vandalized Noor’s photo on a mural that she painted herself in Sialkot,” one user tweeted. “I don’t understand why or how a simple photo and a mural, and poetry would offend some, especially after what happened to him.”

Many others see the apathy and indifference shown by perpetrators as a reflection of society’s broader indifference to women who are victims of harassment, violence and abuse by men.

“Probably no image that better reflects Pakistan’s treatment of women than that of a woman’s face scribbled roughly in black ink,” one netizen wrote.

Another user tweeted: “I just came back from the clock tower in Sialkot where they disfigured a mural that a family friend of mine had put up of Noor. Apparently we don’t even believe or let’s not even respect [victims] even when they are dead. I have no words to explain my outrage. “

A message on Twitter read: “We say we have to die for you to believe us, but not even in death? What could you have against a woman who was murdered and beheaded?”

“It is painful to see how people can project their hatred on an innocent woman. The woman who was the victim [of] such a horrible crime. What kind of society do we live in and breathe in? “Asked another user.

Some Twitter users sarcastically alluded to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks in an interview with PBS NewsHour while sharing photos of the disfigured mural. Prime Minister Imran said: “Having traveled all over the world, I find that in Muslim countries, in Pakistan, even in other Muslim countries that I have seen, women are treated much more with respect and more. worthy “.

“Wow so much for” women in Pakistan have a lot of respect “. [People] can’t even stand a mural of a dead woman, ”one user posted on Twitter.

One user points out that Aurat March posters are regularly vandalized and such events are not exactly new. “Most of the works of art from Aurat March installed in March are damaged, repainted, scratched,” they said.

The news of the vandalism comes after the cancellation of the Aurat march in Faisalabad, apparently due to “pressure from local authorities”. The march was also aimed at honoring Mukadam and making a voice heard on behalf of victims of violence in Pakistan.

