Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















The Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2% each, as improving macro data and positive global indices boosted investor risk appetite.

Winners and losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on August 3


  • Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Settles 91% Of Debt, Plans To Venture Into The Digital Video Space

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices in $ 3.3 billion deal

  • Honda Cars India increases prices for City, Amaze and others by Rs 16,000

  • Coronavirus News Live Updates | UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan and other countries

  • Standing Finance Committee criticizes IBC for unsustainable haircuts, according to 13,000 pending cases worth Rs 9 lakh crore

  • Exclusive: at least 3 Realme GT series phones launched in 2021; CEO Madhav Sheth shares company plans for India

  • How to get the Bad Bank off to a good start

  • National sport hockey grabs the attention of announcers as teams shine at Tokyo Olympics

  • Explained: Lok Sabha passes Essential Defense Services Bill, 2021; All you need to know

  • COVID-19 Update | 44 districts have a positive rate of coronavirus cases above 10%: Ministry of Health

  • Tokyo Olympics | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw mocks posters congratulating boxer Lovlina Borgohain, here’s why

  • Twitter partners with Reuters and Associated Press to fight disinformation

  • MG One SUV revealed based on new modular architecture OVERDRIVE




  • Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Settles 91% Of Debt, Plans To Venture Into The Digital Video Space

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices in $ 3.3 billion deal

  • Honda Cars India increases prices for City, Amaze and others by Rs 16,000

  • Coronavirus News Live Updates | UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan and other countries

  • Standing Finance Committee criticizes IBC for unsustainable haircuts, according to 13,000 pending cases worth Rs 9 lakh crore

  • Exclusive: at least 3 Realme GT series phones launched in 2021; CEO Madhav Sheth shares company plans for India

  • How to get the Bad Bank off to a good start

  • National sport hockey grabs the attention of announcers as teams shine at Tokyo Olympics

  • Explained: Lok Sabha passes Essential Defense Services Bill, 2021; All you need to know

  • COVID-19 Update | 44 districts have a positive rate of coronavirus cases above 10%: Ministry of Health

  • Tokyo Olympics | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw mocks posters congratulating boxer Lovlina Borgohain, here’s why

  • Twitter partners with Reuters and Associated Press to fight disinformation

New trends

Faith, sport and celebration: the month in religion



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi446.5011.602.67
ntpc117.65-0.10-0.08
Indiabulls Hsg285.30-1.70-0.59
Nhpc26.40-0.10-0.38

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting