Business News | Stock market and stock market news

The Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2% each, as improving macro data and positive global indices boosted investor risk appetite.
Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra Settles 91% Of Debt, Plans To Venture Into The Digital Video Space
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices in $ 3.3 billion deal
Honda Cars India increases prices for City, Amaze and others by Rs 16,000
Coronavirus News Live Updates | UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan and other countries
Standing Finance Committee criticizes IBC for unsustainable haircuts, according to 13,000 pending cases worth Rs 9 lakh crore
Exclusive: at least 3 Realme GT series phones launched in 2021; CEO Madhav Sheth shares company plans for India
How to get the Bad Bank off to a good start
National sport hockey grabs the attention of announcers as teams shine at Tokyo Olympics
Explained: Lok Sabha passes Essential Defense Services Bill, 2021; All you need to know
COVID-19 Update | 44 districts have a positive rate of coronavirus cases above 10%: Ministry of Health
Tokyo Olympics | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw mocks posters congratulating boxer Lovlina Borgohain, here’s why
Twitter partners with Reuters and Associated Press to fight disinformation
- MG One SUV revealed based on new modular architecture OVERDRIVE
New trends
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|446.50
|11.60
|2.67
|ntpc
|117.65
|-0.10
|-0.08
|Indiabulls Hsg
|285.30
|-1.70
|-0.59
|Nhpc
|26.40
|-0.10
|-0.38
