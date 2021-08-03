Politics
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces growing criticism over wildfires
BOZALAN, Turkey (AP) As Turkish fire teams continued their week-long battle on Tuesday against fires ravaging forests and villages on the country’s south coast, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been increasingly most criticized for its apparent poor response and lack of readiness for large-scale operations. Forest fires.
Fueled by high winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that started on Wednesday have left eight people dead, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to flee homes or resorts in boats or convoys of cars and trucks . Charred and blackened trees replaced some of the pine-covered hills of Turkey’s Turquoise Coast as many villagers lost their homes and livestock.
Firefighters were still battling nine fires in the coastal province of Antalya and Mugla, which are popular tourist destinations. Other active fires were reported in Adana and Isparta provinces. A total of 137 fires that have broken out in more than 30 provinces since Wednesday have been extinguished, officials said.
A senior Turkish forestry official described the forest fires as the worst in Turkey in living memory, although he could not say how many hectares of forest land the fires had devoured. He also couldn’t estimate how long it would take crews to put out the fires, saying strong winds rekindle flames that had previously been brought under control. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with government regulations.
As residents lost their homes and livestock, anger turned to the government, which admitted it did not have a fleet of firefighting planes and that existing planes were no longer available. not in working order. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to purchase firefighting planes while funneling funds for construction projects they say are harmful to the environment.
Erdogan’s government has also been accused of undermining firefighting efforts by denying aid from Western countries, including rival Greece, at the start of the fires. Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli dismissed the accusation, saying the government only turned down offers for planes with a water discharge capacity of less than five tons.
The Israeli embassy said on Tuesday that Israel had also offered to help but that Turkish authorities had refused the offer, saying “the situation is under control.” He said the offer is still valid.
Local mayors posted videos advocating for zonal firefighting responses to wildfires in their areas as celebrities joined a social media campaign calling for foreign help to fight the fires. The campaign drew an angry reaction from a senior Erdogan official, Fahrettin Altun, who said: “Our Turkey is strong. Our state is strong. “
Erdogan, meanwhile, has also been accused of insensitivity after throwing tea bags at residents of a bus during a weekend visit to the fire-hit Antalya region.
Firefighting planes sent from Spain and Croatia were due to join planes from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan on Tuesday. A total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters and more than 5,000 people were fighting the blazes, officials said.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 36 people in Mugla and 11 people in Antalya were still being treated in hospitals for injuries related to the fires.
Authorities have opened investigations into the cause of the fires, including possible sabotage by Kurdish militants. However, experts mainly indicate that climate change is the cause of fires, as well as accidents caused by people.
A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, has caused forest fires in the Mediterranean, especially in Italy and Greece.
In Italy, the head of the civil protection agency, Fabrizio Curcio, described as “dramatic” the forest fires affecting much of central and southern Italy. Firefighters were fighting seven major fires in Calabria, Sicily, Basilicata and Puglia on Tuesday, using planes near Matera, Basilicata and around three fires in Calabria. They have performed over 1,100 interventions in the past 24 hours.
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/3/turkish-president-recep-tayyip-erdogan-faces-mount/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]