Foreign Journalists Based In India No Permission To Travel Via Wagah | Latest India News





Indian authorities have rejected Pakistan’s request to allow a group of New Delhi-based foreign journalists to travel to Islamabad via the Wagah-Attari border post, which is closed to most categories of travelers, people said on Tuesday. familiar with developments.

Pakistan had planned to take a group of five foreign journalists to Islamabad from August 3-7 for interactions with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior leaders and officials. The group included representatives from the New York Times, Reuters and The Economist.

The visit by the New Delhi-based journalists was due to follow a visit last month by a group of Afghan journalists who interacted with Khan. The visits are part of Pakistan’s overall effort to shape the narrative about Afghanistan and the country’s role in the stalled peace process.

Those named above have said on condition of anonymity that the Wagah-Attari border post is currently open to very limited categories of travelers, including diplomats and people traveling for essential reasons, due to restrictions on travel. Covid-19.

The Pakistani side had requested permission for the five foreign journalists to travel via Wagah with Jamil Baitu, the spokesperson for the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi.

The Pakistani side had been preparing for a few weeks the trip of foreign journalists based in New Delhi. Another plan by the Pakistani side to take a group of Indian journalists to Islamabad in March was later scrapped.

The Wagah-Attari border post was closed last year following the Covid-19 epidemic. Pakistan recently increased restrictions on travelers from India after the country was hit by a devastating second wave of infections earlier this year.

Pakistan and India have imposed restrictions on journalists in recent years after bilateral relations plunged to their lowest level following the military standoff following the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that left killed 40 Indian soldiers. The attack was blamed on Jaish-e-Mohammed, based in Pakistan.

Pakistan also often denies visas to Indian journalists for reporting assignments.

