Tong Ying-kit, the first person to be charged under the National Security Act imposed on June 30 last year, was convicted in what Al Jazeera called a landmark case. He now faces between 10 years and a life sentence. The verdict, which was delivered by three judges, Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan, found Tong guilty of both terrorism and inciting secession. The move has been called a disturbing moment for human rights in Hong Kong by Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Regional Director Yamini Mishra, as it marks a new attempt to end freedom of expression in Hong Kong and place Hong Kong more directly under the sovereign rule of China. .

Tong Ying-kits’ arrest took place on July 1, 2020, during a protest against the National Security Law, which Beijing had imposed on Hong Kong the night before. Hong Kong’s National Security Law was intended to punish what the Chinese Communist Party viewed as threats to national security. This was justified because of the perceived need to bring stability after the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The law, which Amnesty International has described as dangerously vague and broad, provides for a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for any act. which could be considered as secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. The definitions of these acts have been intentionally left obscure to allow for a broad interpretation. At the time, the United Nations Human Rights Office feared that such broad definitions would infringe human rights by allowing discrimination and arbitrary interpretation.

According to Channel News Asia, Tong was one of 117 people arrested under the National Security Act in the year after his first imposition and was charged with riding his motorcycle around three. riot police, causing injuries. His case, however, did not consider a charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. Instead, it relied on the interpretation of a slogan inscribed on the flag that was attached to his motorcycle that read Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Time. The Hong Kong government said the slogan, which was popular during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, was intended to push for Hong Kong independence and subvert state power. In a summary of the decision read by Judge Esther Toh, it was stated that such a display of words was likely to incite others to commit secession. Toh further proclaimed that Tong had a political agenda that caused serious damage to society.

The decision, which has captured the world’s attention, has been heavily criticized by human rights and pro-democracy groups. Yamini Mishara of Amnesty International spoke out against the July 27 decision, saying [t]o Sentencing Tong Ying-kit for secession for displaying a flag bearing a widely used political slogan is a violation of international law, under which expression should not be criminalized unless it poses a concrete threat. It sounds like the beginning of the end for free speech in Hong Kong. Amnesty International has also gone so far as to call this a human rights emergency, a sentiment shared by many. Some of the criticism has also focused on the wording of the law which allows those arrested to be presumed guilty rather than innocent, thus denying them the right to be released on bail unless they can prove that they are guilty. will not continue to endanger national security. It was under these conditions that Tong was refused release on bail.

Hong Kong’s National Security Law is just one of several attempts by the Chinese government to tighten its grip on the Special Administrative Region. As a special administrative region, Hong Kong currently has a governing body and economic system separate from that of mainland China. This agreement is often referred to as the One Country, Two Systems Policy and originates from the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. The agreement also stipulated that when Hong Kong was ceded from Britain to China, its system would remain unchanged for 50 years. Then, at the end of those 50 years, there would be what is colloquially referred to as a second handover, where Hong Kong would fall directly under the Chinese state’s tutelage and the one-system two-system policy would cease to exist. to exist. The year 2047 weighs heavily on Hong Kong, a region divided between those who want an independent and democratic Hong Kong and those whose allegiance is to the mainland. These divisions have widened since 2013, when Xi Jinping became president of the People’s Republic of China. Since Xi Jinping came to power, the Chinese Communist Party has taken a much more interventionist stance with Hong Kong, which has led to a series of large protests across the region.

The first round of protests, known as the Umbrella Protest (named after the umbrellas people used to protect themselves from tear gas), erupted in 2014 following a statement made by Xi Jinping himself. same, who proclaimed that the chief executive of Hong Kong must love the country China and love the country Hong Kong. The brutal response to these protests triggered the first great wave of the independence movement and pro-democracy movements. The second round of protests that took place in 2019 were in response to a proposed amendment to Hong Kong’s extradition laws that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. The bill was finally withdrawn after months of protests rocking the city. Now the most recent protests have targeted national security laws.

There can be no peace as long as China continues to interfere with Hong Kong’s political system. China’s actions against Hong Kong, including those against Tong, are in blatant violation of international human rights law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984. Amnesty International has found that the broad language of the security law Hong Kong National Assembly has been used to violate several human rights over the past 12 months, including justifying censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecution. Although protections against these violations exist in Hong Kong law, Amnesty International has found that these protections have been overshadowed by the new laws. The international community must stand with the protesters in Hong Kong and pressure the government and the Chinese Communist Party to tighten the wording of the law, or even repeal it altogether, to ensure that such violations cannot not continue. In addition, the international community should put pressure on China to comply with the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 and truly allow Hong Kong to have an independent political system where, as stated in Hong Kong’s Basic Laws Kong, all members of the legislative council and all members of the committee are elected by the public.

In addition, the pro-Chinese government in Hong Kong also has an important role to play in creating peace. The Tongs trial has set a bad precedent for what is to come; if we want to achieve peace, we have to take a new path. A country where the Hong Kong government must reassure its people that they are committed to the politics of one country, two systems. To regain the trust of its employees, certain key things must happen. First, the legislative council elections, which were due to take place in September 2020 but have been postponed until December of this year, must be conducted fairly and without interference. This will require the revocation of the rule that barred members of legislative councils from supporting Hong Kong’s independence, resulting in the invalidation of four opposition pro-democracy legislatures and subsequent registration of the remaining 15 pro-democracy legislatures.

Second, General Manager Carrie Lam needs to make a serious effort to address some of the demands that were first raised during the 2019 protests. These demands are known as five key demands, not one less. These include the complete withdrawal of the extradition bill (which is the only request that has been met), an independent investigation into police brutality, amnesty for arrested protesters, Lam’s resignation and suffrage. universal. Taking responsibility for the lack of effort to respond to these demands and the police brutality that was imposed on what were mainly peaceful protests would be a start. There is also a need to ensure a fair trial for arrested protesters like Tong. In the end, both sides will likely have to make difficult compromises, but if done in good faith, it is possible that at least some issues will be partially resolved.