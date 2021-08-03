Viral Rp11,000 T Jokowi when ‘Prank’ Rp2 T Akidi stands out





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – After the virtual world is filled with suspicion hoaxAkidi Tio’s family, who will donate IDR 2,000 billion for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, Internet users now associate the case with the IDR 11 trillion speech given by the president. Joko Widodo. In 2016, during the Tax Amnesty socialization event in Balikpapan, Jokowi claimed to have pocketed data on the amount of funds / assets of Indonesian citizens (WNIs), individuals and businesses, which were kept abroad. He said the amount had reached 11 trillion rupees. By 2020, the issuance of funds / assets to Indonesian citizens of Rs 11 trillion had turned into a hoax that the government had funds overseas.Kominforectified the hoax and said that Jokowi’s government owns and stores Rs 11 trillion in foreign money is misleading information. With the problem of the hoax that dragged Akidi Tio’s family, Internet users then equated the affair with a speech by President Jokowi made 5 years ago. One of them is on the @ndcapio account. He explained that Jokowi’s speech coincided with the hoax case of the arrest of Akidi Tio’s family, which was also on the eve of the Republic of Indonesia’s Independence Day 5 years ago. “Lazily open the 11,000 T video and in the pocket next to it even more. Apparently the speech took place on Monday August 1, 2016, 5 years ago. Today Monday, August 2, 2021, the 2T farce has been stopped. It’s a miracle, both arrived before independence day,“said @ndcapio, Tuesday (3/8). In addition, there is also an @newsalihova account. He considered the Rs 11 trillion story to be a joke and questioned the prosecution of the person who mentioned the existence of the funds. Meanwhile, Akidi Tio’s family has been named as a suspect. “Someone played a prank on the Rs 2 trillion grant, and the suspect was immediately charged. If someone plays a prank he has Rp 11,000 in funds, what is wrong with that person?“he said. In addition, internet user @iyutasarie shared a video clip of the president’s speech in 2016, when he said that Jokowi had public data of up to Rs 11 trillion. The @iyutasarie account also stated that the Rp2 trillion stuffing was a small face value, as it linked Jokowi’s report of the Rp11 trillion. “Just be pranked Rp2T is small. Wait, you still have IDR 11 trillion,” he said. Akidi Tio’s name had already been discussed, as he helped manage the corona epidemic (Covid-19) with a value of 2,000 billion rupees. The trillion rupee donation was given only symbolically through his son, Heryanti. He admitted that the money was savings from his father who died in 2009. After almost a week, the money had not been returned. South Sumatran police then named Akidi Tio’s youngest child, Heryanti, as a suspect in the Rp 2,000 billion donation case. Heryanti was named a suspect because he was believed to have disseminated uncertain information regarding the provision of Rs.2 trillion assistance for the treatment of Covid-19 in South Sumatra. (can / DAL)



