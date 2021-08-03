Connect with us

Politics

Opposition conduct “insults” Parliament and constitutional Prime Minister Modi at BJP parliamentary meeting

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By


File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | ANI
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | ANI

Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized opposition members for tearing up papers in parliament and making “derogatory” remarks about how the bills were passed, accusing them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution by their conduct.

Informing reporters about Modi’s speech at the meeting of the parliamentary BJP party, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed his anger at the conduct of some members of the opposition.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha tore up IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members tore up papers at Lok Sabha and threw him in the air and to the president.

A tweet from TMC chief Derek O’Brien criticizing the way bills are passed in parliament also angered Modi, Joshi and fellow Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the member of TMC.

He tweeted: “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed in and passed 12 bills at an average time of LESS THAN SEVEN MINUTES per bill. Pass a law or make papri chaat!

Such comments are “derogatory” to parliamentary procedure and to the esteem of elected officials, said Muraleedharan, quoting Modi.

The conduct of the opposition is an “insult” to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister.

The opposition blocked the work of Parliament demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spy line, an issue dismissed as inconsequential by the government.

The parliamentary party BJP also praised Modi during the meeting on the government’s decision to provide a reserve to the CBO and EWS in the whole India quota of the NEET medical entry test.

Read also : Rajya Sabha lost 40 out of 50 hours of work in the first 2 weeks of the monsoon

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/india/oppositions-conduct-insult-to-parliament-constitution-pm-modi-at-bjp-parliamentary-meet/708269/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article