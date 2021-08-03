Harris to Focus on Security and Economic Ties on Trip to Southeast Asia





WASHINGTON Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Southeast Asia later this month with the aim of bolstering U.S. engagement in the region to counter China’s growing influence globally. In a first look at the goals of his trip to Singapore and Vietnam, Harris’ deputy national security adviser Phil Gordon said the vice president will focus on the Biden administration’s commitment to of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with an emphasis on strengthening regional security in the area. The Vice President will meet with government officials, leaders, individuals from the private sector and civil society, and will focus on strengthening US leadership, expanding security cooperation, deepening partnerships economic development, the defense of the rules-based international order, especially in southern China. Sea, and stand up for our values ​​as we do with all of our friends and partners, he said. Full details of Harris’ trip are still being worked out, but for her second trip overseas and her first trip as Vice President overseas, she is planning a weeklong engagement in the region. from August 20 to 26, a trip much longer than his two-day tour through Guatemala and Mexico in June. Next, she met with leaders from both countries to discuss ways to tackle the root causes of migration to the United States from the region, a central part of her portfolio as vice president. A d Harris has had less public engagement in Southeast Asia, but Asia has been the focus of the Biden administration since the start of Joe Bidens’ presidency, as he sought to counter diplomatic incursions. and China’s military in the region. Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated sharply under Bidens predecessor Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds on a multitude of issues, including technology, cybersecurity and human rights. Last week, during a speech at the office of the director of national intelligence, Biden warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping was determined to become the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most important economy. of the world in the mid-1940s, 2040s. The president has sent some of his senior officials to Asia to show their support for US allies in the region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made their first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea. Austin visited Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines last month where he swore the support of the United States against Beijing’s intrusions into the South China Sea. A d Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia in May and early June. Last month, she visited Japan, South Korea and Mongolia before heading to China to high level talks that in the end does little to solve many of the deep divisions between the two countries. Harris will be the first U.S. Vice President to visit Vietnam, and her trip aims to show the depth of U.S. engagement in the region. “The National Security Council was very supportive of the idea that the vice president would be in a good position to complement these other meetings and visits with trips to Singapore and Vietnam,” Gordon said. Unified Administration Engagement which shows our engagement in East Asia, South Asia and South East Asia as well.

