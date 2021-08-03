Has China Ever Peaked? – Nikkei Asia

Dave Sharma is a member of the Australian House of Representatives. He chairs the Standing Joint Treaty Committee.

As the Chinese Communist Party spent early July celebrating the centenary of its establishment with fanfare in Beijing, and a rather chilling speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s main strategic rival, the United States, focused on something more prosaic.

As the US economy comes back to life after the coronavirus pandemic, a heated debate is underway in Washington as to whether the surge in consumer prices is a temporary phenomenon or if inflation is back as a feature. structural.

The consumer price index rose in June at its fastest pace since 2008, and shows inflation to exceed 5% per year. Huge fiscal stimulus and highly expansionary monetary policy, both in response to the pandemic, are seen as the main causes of inflation to take off.

But what if the driver of price increases is external and not domestic? What if the return of inflation was not a cyclical response to monetary and fiscal policy but the result of structural changes in the global economy?

When President Xi, dressed in a replica of Mao’s gray suit, addressed an organized audience of delegates gathered in Tiananmen Square, he made much of China’s “national rejuvenation” under the CCP’s rule . With a bombastic assertion, he warned outside powers against any hindrance to his “unstoppable momentum.”

A few months earlier, however, there had been the curious case of China’s census. Released late, with speculation due to the sensitivity involved, China’s census revealed a population growing at its slowest rate since data collection began.

China’s working-age population has peaked and has already declined by nearly 40 million since that peak. Its birth rate is at its lowest in seven decades. Despite the abandonment of the one-child policy, China’s fertility rate is insanely low at 1.3, considerably lower than that of the United States and even lower than that of Japan.

Although official figures have masked this, China’s total population has almost certainly peaked and is starting to decline. This will have profound consequences for its own trajectory, but also for the world.

China’s rapid industrialization and rapid economic growth over the past four decades have been driven by favorable demographics, an abundance of cheap labor, and the migration of rural workers to urban areas and their entry into the formal workforce.

It hasn’t just boosted China’s economic growth. It had global economic consequences. As Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan demonstrate in their recent book, The great demographic shift, China’s economic opening and its integration into the modern world economy from 1990 onwards caused a huge positive shock on the supply of labor in the world trading system.

The increase in China’s working-age population of over 240 million between 1990 and 2017, coupled with internal migration from rural China to urban China, effectively doubled the global workforce in the production of goods. exchangeable.

This supply shock has been a huge deflationary force, especially in manufactures. It has helped keep inflation low over the past three decades to the benefit of consumers. But it has also damaged the bargaining power of workers in advanced economies, suppressing wage growth.

As China’s census data shows, that process is now unfolding: Goodhart’s great overthrow and Pradhan’s book. China’s working-age population has peaked and is declining. Internal migration from rural to urban areas is approaching its natural limit.

One of the major consequences of this situation will likely be the return of global inflationary pressures, as the supply shock of China’s entry into the global economy unfolds and then reverses. Inflation figures in the United States, picked up elsewhere in the world, could well portend the start of an era of inflation, driven more by changes in global demographics than by the actions of central bankers.

Customers shop for clothes at a Novato, Calif., Store on July 13: Soaring consumer prices may herald the start of an era of inflation. © Getty Images

The second major consequence of this phenomenon concerns the rise of China. In the sails of every rising power in world history has blown a strong demographic tailwind. From the United States in the 19th century to Japan and Germany in the early 20th century, a young and growing population has spurred economic growth, fueled national ambition, and equipped and equipped a modern military.

China is no different. Favorable demographics have been intrinsic to China’s emergence as a great power. But China’s demographic tailwind is running out of steam. Its population has peaked. Its working-age population is declining. The share of its elderly is increasing. And low birth rates offer no hope on the horizon.

In the annals of history, there has been no power that rises as its population shrinks. The two just don’t go hand in hand. Xi could speak confidently about the next century of CCP rule and China’s unstoppable momentum. But census figures show that China’s power on the world stage may have already reached its peak.