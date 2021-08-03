Insult to people and democracy, Prime Minister Modi says of Ruckus in parliament; Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as virus emerges, more stories





Uttarakhand government’s decision to reopen schools challenged in High Court The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday asked a petitioner challenging the state government’s decision to open schools for grades 6 to 12 from Aug. 2 to vary his petition. The petition will now be heard on August 4.READ MORE Barcelona confident Lionel Messi will sign new club contract FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta insisted he was convinced Lionel Messi would sign a new contract with the club. It has now been over a month since Messis’ contract with Barca expired and the striker, who is currently on vacation in Ibiza, could in theory move on. elsewhere as the club and their agents attempt to resolve a new contract within two weeks of the start of the new season. READ MORE Army helicopter crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pathankot, rescue operations underway An army helicopter crashed near the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Pendjabs Pathankot on Tuesday morning, but the pilot and co-pilot survived the crash. The Indian Army 254 AA helicopter crashed around 10:20 a.m. and police and NDRF are currently carrying out the rescue operation. . An army team also went there to see the damage. READ MORE Border tensions with Assam are defusing, but Mizoram suffers “great damage” amid the economic blockade and an “extremely alarming” Covid situation Great damage “has been done to the people of Mizoram amid the economic lockdown due to violence on the July 26 border with Assam, said state health minister Dr R Lalthangliana, putting the focus on Covid-19 patients and those in critical conditions. READ MORE Wuhan in China, where Covid 1er emerged, will test ‘all residents’ as virus returns Wuhan authorities said on Tuesday they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year. The city of 11 million people is swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents, “Wuhan senior official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday. READ MORE Insult to people and democracy, PM Modi says on Ruckus in parliament, slams opposition Prime Minister Narendra Modi again attacked the opposition for blocking Parliament and called on his MPs to ensure that the debates continue with maximum participation in the Chambers. READ MORE Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

