Angry Boris Johnson warns Iran of ‘consequences’ of murder of Briton at sea in drone strike





ANGRY Boris Johnson tonight warned Iran he would face consequences for killing a Briton at sea in a drone strike – as UK and allies contemplate retaliation with cyber attack . The prime minister blamed the hostile state for the coup on the Mercer Street tanker that left the security guard and a Romanian sailor dead – and is working with the United States and Israel on how to respond. 2 The tanker Mercer Street operated by the Israeli company Zodiac Maritime which was attacked off the coast of Oman Credit: Reuters Government sources said a range of options are being worked out for retaliation after Thursday’s attack off Oman. A senior defense source said the most likely would be in cyberspace, warning that no one will see it here, but they won’t doubt you can’t kill a Briton out of control. A Foreign Office insider added: A British national has been killed and we need to clarify that there are certain lines that cannot be crossed. But the foreign minister’s top priority yesterday was to rally the UN Security Council and other Gulf powers to condemn Tehran’s behavior. A special forces team flew to join the disaster tanker and take charge of the investigation this evening. 2 Boris Johnson warned Iran would face consequences for killing Briton in drone strike Credit: Getty A source said they did not believe the anonymous Briton had been deliberately targeted. Iran’s ambassador to the UK was summoned for disguise in London, but insiders said the regime’s response was just smoke and mirrors. Middle East Minister James Cleverly told the Iranian diplomat that Tehran must “immediately cease actions which endanger international peace and security”. The prime minister said Iran should face the consequences of what it has done and called on it to respect navigation freedoms. Commons Defense Select Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood said the attack demands a proportionate response. For too long, the West has left Iranian interference across the Middle East unchecked, he said. This latest drone strike on the high seas, which killed a Briton, absolutely demands a proportionate response from the UK, together with our allies. Mercer Street is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofers Zodiac Group. Minister calls Iran “totally unacceptable” after drone attack on tanker that killed British crew member

