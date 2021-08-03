Youth Congress units urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve border issues | Shillong News





SHILLONG: Youth Congress units from several northeastern states have requested the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve border disputes between states in the region.

In light of recent unfortunate clashes between Assam and Mizoram police in the outlying Mizoram territories and recent incidents at the Meghalaya-Assam and Nagaland-Assam borders, and in light of long-standing border disputes with the States of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland with Assam, We urge the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Home Office (MHA) to settle and resolve border disputes as a priority, said a letter to the Prime Minister signed by leaders of the Youth Congress. Monday.

The historical and cultural sensitivities of the northeastern communities cannot be lost sight of and must have a significant impact on the colonization process. We sincerely believe that the interim measures will no longer be of any use and as this contiguous issue is one of the main factors in disrupting peace and harmony in the region, which can be exploited by the enemies of the nation (s). special interests to create discord and hatred between communities with dangerous ramifications, they wrote to the Prime Minister.

We look forward to your immediate and effective intervention bearing in mind the importance of protecting the various cultural, traditional and historical interests of the people of our states, the leaders of the Youth Congress wrote in the joint letter.

For this to be possible, a thorough and comprehensive review of the Northeastern Regions (Reorganization) Act 1971 is needed, involving all stakeholders in the best interests of the nation, the letter to the prime minister suggested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/shillong/youth-congress-units-urge-pm-narendra-modi-to-solve-boundary-issues/articleshow/84999986.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos