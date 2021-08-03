How will forest fires affect the tourism industry in Turkey and Italy after COVID shutdowns?

The full impact of the wildfires on the economy of Turkey and Italy has not yet been estimated, but tourism has been hit following the drop in income from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Turkish and Italian observers.

Devastating forest fires engulfed southern Europe, including Turkey, Italy, Spain and Greece, which were hit by a severe heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40 ° C (104 ° F ). The deadly fires claimed the lives of at least eight people. Hundreds of tourists were evacuated to safety from resorts across the country, which had just started to reborn after extended COVID-related restrictions.

Turkey suffers worst forest fires in past decade

“Forest fires mainly occur in the most touristic areas near the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts of Turkey,” says Dr Ahmet Oguz Demir, director of the International Center for Research on the Creative Economy, founded by the University of Istanbul trade. “These regions are the most popular destinations for domestic and international visitors. After experiencing huge problems last year due to COVID-19, the tourism industry had high expectations this year, especially in July. and August as high season periods. But the problem with forest fires will greatly influence tourist income in August for Bodrum and Marmaris, the main tourist destinations, even if the whole region is not under forest fires . “

Tourism revenues fell 40.2% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the pandemic, totalingonly $ 2.4 billion, according to TurkStat. Between April and June 2021 this figure grew upto $ 3.3 billion, promising long-awaited growth during the peak season, which is likely to be disrupted by the current crisis, according to the academic.

In addition to that, a large number of people employed in the production and agriculture of forest-related industries have been affected, says Can Selcuki, managing director of Istanbul Economics Research, a polling company, and a board member of the administration of EDAM, an Istanbul-based think tank. Tank. This will obviously place an additional burden on the Turkish economy, but it is difficult to estimate the impact at the moment, he notes.

REUTERS / Kaan Soyturk A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort town of Antalya, Turkey on July 30, 2021. REUTERS / Kaan Soyturk

As authorities across the country investigate alleged arson attempts, some scientists blame global warming. Bulut Bagci, president of the Institute of the World Tourism Forum, says Turkey needs to improve its environmental security amid impending climate change.

“Tourism is a combination of many areas, not just building a hotel, not just providing good service, etc. He said. “Many spheres are combined, such as environmental security, health security and (anti) terrorist security.”

At the same time, the academic expresses his confidence that Ankara will help Turkish owners to reconstruct damaged buildings in a short time. “The big problem is recovering the environment,” he says. “I mean once destroyed it will take 50 to 60 years to recover.”

Turkey is suffering from the worst fires in decades, with around 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared parts of five provinces on the country’s Mediterranean coast “disaster areas”.

Sputnik The situation in Marmaris, Turkey, amid nationwide forest fires

The Italian economy will not be crushed by forest fires

Meanwhile, a whopping 800 outbreaks were recorded in parts of southern Italy this weekend alone. In Sicily, forest fires destroyed the local seaside resort La Capannina on Friday and trapped some 150 people in two seaside areas of Catania. Over the past three days, Italian firefighters have carried out hundreds of operations across the country, according to to the national fire service.

“The impact of forest fires on the tourist economy has not been particularly studied so far,” explains Federica Montaguti, senior researcher at the International Center for Studies on Tourism Economics at Ca ‘University. Foscari from Venice. “In the case of Sicily too, so far it is difficult to identify a relationship between the number and extent of ‘forest fires’ and tourist flows. Over the past five years, the number of fires in Sicily did not seem to have an impact on tourism trends. “

The number of fires increased from 830 to 1,213 between 2015 and 2017, but this does not seem to affect tourism, with tourist arrivals increasing by 10% between 2016 and 2017 and by 3% between 2017 and 2018, underlines- she does.

REUTERS / Firefighters An aerial view from a helicopter shows a large forest fire that broke out near Santu Lussurgiu, Sardinia, Italy on July 25, 2021.

Global economic damage from wildfires is unlikely to disrupt Italy’s economic rebound, insists Lorenzo Codogno, visiting professor at the European Institute at the London School of Economics and former chief economist at the Treasury Department Italian.

“I think the economy is still doing very well,” he says. “In the second quarter, GDP grew 2.7%, quarter over quarter. We expect another jump in the third quarter. And that would lead to GDP growth above 5.5% this year. . “

The rebound of the pandemic and a series of government measures have kept the economy afloat, he said. In addition, he expects the EU to sponsor new investment plans in the second half of this year, which will also support growth.

“Tourism is very important for Italy, but as a percentage of GDP, it’s a little bit,” he said. “So overall, I don’t expect major economic damage there.”

REUTERS / Firefighters A firefighter fights the flames after a major forest fire broke out near Santu Lussurgiu, Sardinia, Italy on July 24, 2021.

The Italian tourism industry saw a decline of around 50% in 2020: the share of GDP generated by tourism in Italy was 7%, while it peaked at 13.1% in 2019, according to at Statista. Nevertheless, in the second quarter of 2021, the country experienced the strongest rebound among the major European economies: the country’s GDP increased 17.3 percent compared to a year ago, prompting Finance Minister Daniele Franco to suggest Italy could regain its pre-pandemic size by Q3 2022.