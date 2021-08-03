They insult Parliament and the Constitution: Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounces the opposition during a parliamentary meeting of the BJP | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the Congress-led opposition for continuously disrupting Parliament over the alleged Pegasus spy scandal. Prime Minister slammed opposition members for tearing up papers Parliament and making “derogatory” remarks about the way important bills have been passed. Addressing the opposition at the BJP parliamentary meeting, the prime minister said: They (the opposition) are insulting Parliament and the Constitution by not allowing the House to function properly. The PM also expressed strong objection to a tweet from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek o’brien comparing the passing of a law to the elaboration of a “papri chaat”. Informing reporters, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told BJP lawmakers that by using this language TMC had insulted the parliament and the people of the country who elected deputies. “The Prime Minister was distressed by the language used. It also happened for the first time that these people snatch papers from the hands of the minister and do not apologize for doing so. It shows the arrogance of a part of the opposition, ”Joshi said. quoting the Prime Minister. Such comments are “derogatory” to parliamentary procedure and to the esteem of elected officials, said Muraleedharan, quoting Prime Minister Modi. The conduct of the opposition is a “insult” to Parliament and the ConstitutionJoshi said, quoting the prime minister. Meeting of the parliamentary party BJP held today in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Party Chairman JP Nadda and other leaders were present. pic.twitter.com/wxNtR7z8kM ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021 Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that although Prime Minister Modi started the parliamentary party meeting with happy news of collecting Rs 1.16 lakh crore GST and medals at the Tokyo Olympics , he was saddened and distressed by the actions of the opposition. “A tweet from a senior deputy on the adoption of bills is derogatory to procedure and contrary to the esteem of elected officials in the country. country, ”added the Minister. The Prime Minister further said that Prime Minister Modi was also distressed by the actions of the opposition in the House. “The Parliament and the Constitution are insulted by the actions of the opposition in both Houses. The person who tore and tore the paper in the house is not at all repentant,” the minister said, quoting the prime minister. Modi. The Prime Minister also spoke about e-Rupi and its benefits and from today a massive food grain distribution campaign will begin under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. “Today it will be in Gujarat and on the 5th in Uttar Pradesh and on the 7th in the MP. On August 9, anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi will be handed over to farmers,” added Muraleedharan. Senior MPs under the leadership of JP Nadda congratulated and thanked Prime Minister Modi for the allocation of 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% for EWS in medical schools. Live

