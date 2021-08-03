India vs Belgium Hockey: heartache in the semi-finals but dreams of a hockey medal still alive; disappointments galore in athletics | Tokyo Olympic Games News

TOKYO: It was kind of a reality check, but the dream isn’t over yet, not in hockey at least.That pretty much sums up India’s 11th day at the Olympics where the results were disappointing everywhere, the most important being the 2-5 loss of the men’s hockey team to world champion Belgium in the semifinals. .The loss ruled out what would have been a touching comeback to the final for the eight-time gold medalist after more than four decades, but what he couldn’t finish was the dream of a medal.

Manpreet Singh’s men will get a second and final podium chance on Thursday when they face Germany, the other losing semi-finalist, in the bronze medal qualifiers.

“Now we have to focus on our next bronze medal game and we have to work and we have to get the medal,” Manpreet said after the loss, well aware of how damaging it could be to get bogged down in it. setback as they continue. to chase history.

“Disappointed, but you don’t have time to worry about it. Now we still have a chance to win a medal and that’s more important to us than crying right now,” said the veteran goalkeeper. PR Sreejesh, even more firm and clear as he spoke. on defeat.

There was no such hope elsewhere, at least that day.

In track and field, the two in action couldn’t even perform near their personal bests as they obediently bowed.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who holds the Asian record with a personal best of 21.49m, traveled 19.99m in his only legitimate qualifying throw.

This was never going to be enough as the automatic qualifying mark was set at 21.20m.

If he had achieved something close to his personal best it could have been a different story for both him and the country.

The fate of javelin thrower Annu Rani was similar. She only hit a personal best of 63.24m this year, but on the biggest stage all she could achieve was a paltry 54.04m. She too failed to make the final cut.

Also on the wrestling mat, 19-year-old debutant Sonam Malik (62 kg) crashed after a first-round loss to Asian silver medalist Mongol Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

The overwhelming part, she lost the fight from a position of strength.

Leading 2-0, Malik ended up tied 2-2 and the Mongolian won it based on criteria, which assigns the fight to whoever scores the last point.

Wednesday would be a pivotal day for the country when the women’s hockey team face Argentina in pursuit of their top spot in the Olympic final.

Rani Rampal and Co. have already exceeded all expectations coming this far and would aim to make the Games even more memorable for themselves and for the nation.

The story also beckons boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), the only Indian pugilist left in conflict.

She has already secured at least one bronze medal qualifying for the semi-finals on an impressive debut and the 23-year-old will now be looking to reach where none before she reached, the final.

She faces reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who is also the seed in her draw.

The 23-year-old Assamian, who began her career as a practitioner of Muay Thai, became only the third Indian boxer to secure a podium on the centerpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom ( 2012).

“… whatever needs to be conveyed in terms of strategy has been conveyed to her and she is ready. These two have never faced each other before, so this is uncharted territory for both of them,” said the national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar. PTI.

“Lovlina is very optimistic and confident in a good performance and I am sure she will live up to it,” he added.

Surmeneli is also 23 years old and won two gold medals this year at the international level.

The former middleweight boxer (75 kg) claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2015 itself.

In wrestling, medal hopefuls Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) will start their campaigns.

In track and field, the nation’s top medal contender, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will assert his rights with Shivpal Singh.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will also take the start and look to improve the medal-free performance of their male counterparts.