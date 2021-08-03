Anger in Turkey grows over government management of forest fires | Turkey

All over Turkey, people are looking for answers as to how the summer forest fires have gotten so hopelessly out of control, after seven consecutive days of unusually fierce fires that continue to blaze in the south and west of the country.

Eight people, including two firefighters, have died in the forest fires that have engulfed much of Turkey’s Mediterranean coastline since last week and destroyed huge swathes of pine forests and farmland. While 137 fires in more than 30 provinces have been extinguished, at least nine are still burning and more than 10,000 people have yet to return to damaged homes, resorts and hotels evacuated in the middle of the tourist season.

Strong winds, low humidity and scorching temperatures, the weather conditions that have contributed to the spread of the fires are expected to continue into the next week, which is widely feared could become increasingly normal for the region as the consequences of the climate crisis become impossible to ignore. The heat intensity of the wildfires is four times higher than anything recorded for Turkey, according to satellite data shared with the Guardian last week.

I beg for five days, I die and I beg [for the authorities to help]said a distraught resident of a village near the resort town of Marmaris, who lost his home, in a video clip widely shared on Twitter. There wasn’t even a single fire engine here. They said they would help when the fire approached the houses. Now, there he is, approached the houses. How the devil can such a management, such a governance exist?

Now they say I should fix my house, damn them all. If they have the slightest fear of God or a conscience, they must resign.

Fires have also broken out in other parts of the Mediterranean basin, including Lebanon, Greece, Spain and Italy, as warm air from North Africa raises temperatures to over 40 ° C (104 ° F).

In Turkey, however, where the fires have consumed 95,000 hectares (234,650 acres) compared to an average of 13,516 hectares at this point in the year, President Erdoan’s government has been accused of mismanagement and lack of preparedness after admitting that the country did not have functioning firefighting planes.

A fire ravages a house in the village of Cokertme, near Bodrum, in the province of Mugla. Photograph: Emre Tazegul / AP

We live in hell and didn’t know what to do now, said Ahmet Aras, the mayor of Bodrum, a coastal tourist spot, in a video posted to social media.

It is impossible to intervene here from the earth. There can only be one aerial response here, but it’s too late now, he said as thick clouds of smoke obstructed the blue sky behind him.

Planes dropped from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran came to Turkey’s aid, and while Ankara initially seemed unwilling to accept aid from Western countries, the EU deployed on Monday. soldiers and several planes to help him. On Tuesday, after social media pressure, police forces also finally began using more frequently used water cannons in the increasingly authoritarian country to break down peaceful protests aimed at putting out the fires.

Meanwhile, the locals have filled everything from domestic buckets to commercial concrete mixers with water to try and put out the fires themselves. The response of Erdoan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is already slipping in the polls due to its mismanagement of Turkey’s economic problems, is seen in many quarters as out of touch.

President Erdoan, left, at a briefing in Ankara on the forest fires on Tuesday. Photography: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

During a visit to inspect the damage in Marmaris over the weekend, Erdoan caused confusion by throwing packets of Turkish tea from a moving bus at the survivors, and a local AKP official triggered widespread anger that the loan terms for the reconstruction would be so generous that others whose homes had not burned down might wish theirs had burned down too.

Turkeys government-linked media watchdog issued a statement on Tuesday warning TV stations that continued live coverage of the forest fires is demoralizing the population and could be punished.

As the scale of the crisis has become clearer and public anger has grown, government officials appear to have dropped early allegations that the fires were started by children or the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Instead, the evidence suggests that nearly two decades of AKP government policies have contributed to the uncontrolled spread of wildfires this year, said Erdoan Atm, a forest policy expert.

The turkey forests are not properly protected as ecosystems and are instead seen as income generating land. As of 2020, 6% of all forest land is no longer [classified as] forests, or are allocated for other purposes such as tourism, mining and energy, he said.

In addition, due to the economic crisis, the forest fire prevention budget has been reduced, and the executives of the Directorate General of Forests, who are really competent and experienced in fire fighting, have been dismissed from their positions. functions and replaced by pro-government people.

Gke Uygun, from Istanbul, who traveled to Manavgat in Antalya province with an aid group to help farmers protect their cows and other animals from the flames and smoke, said many people affected people she had encountered explained that the state had not been there to protect them. them.

What we feel is that we have discovered that we ourselves are the state, she said.