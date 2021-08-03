What the hashtag “#HelpTurkey” tells us about online disinformation

Lies are said to travel faster than the truth, and as Turkey battled wildfires, Twitter became a hub for disinformation.

As Turkey struggled to contain the fires that spread along its Mediterranean coastline, social media sites became an incubator for widespread disinformation as different parties fought for supremacy.

In particular, the hashtag “#HelpTurkey” collected over 2.5 million tweets on Twitter, calling for outside intervention in the country to help fight the fires.

While the campaign may have had many well-meaning users, it is likely part of an “influence operation”, according to Dr Marc Owen Jones, designed to make the government “look weak and incompetent.”

Influence campaigns are the dissemination of propaganda in pursuit of a competitive advantage over an opponent.

“I think while a lot of people have probably used the hashtag with good intentions, it seems the ‘help the turkey’ trend itself is pretty loaded,” Jones said speaking to TRT World.

Jones, an assistant professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, scanned thousands of tweets to identify how social media interactions have shaped the debate around the forest fires in Turkey.

The Twitter trend online seems to point to Turkey’s “incompetence and weakness in the face of adversity,” Jones said, adding that “the posts and multiple infographics also suggested some form of campaigning.”

According to the government, in recent days Turkey has seen more than 129 spontaneous forest fires in 35 provinces, of which 122 are now under control.

The fires have killed at least eight people and no less than 271 others affected.

Against this backdrop and with strong emotions, misinformation on Twitter “blurs the tracks of legitimate debate and reduces complex issues to slogans and talking points,” Jones explains.

All over the world, people typically follow specific accounts on social media and media that validate pre-existing political positions. In recent years, social media platforms like Twitter have only exacerbated the problem.

One tactic used by fake accounts is “handle change“, where users will change their Twitter handle after engaging in an active campaign to promote a trend. After changing their handle and often deleting their Tweets, account operators are erasing their tracks.

Recent research on Twitter trends in Turkey found that over 47% of local trends in the country “are fake [and] created from scratch by bots “, and more broadly 20% of global trends are wrong.

Twitter trends often attract more attention from normal app users. In addition, they are more likely to involve people in the debate with the international media reporting on it, which only gives more credibility to a fabricated trend.

Such events end up “distorting public opinion on the ongoing conversations,” said one of the authors of the research paper entitled “The case of false Twitter trends. “

A prominent example in recent years has been an artificially created hashtag in Turkish called “Syrians Get Out”, which has been picked up widely by international media and in academic articles as a reflection of what ordinary Turks think.

“In fact,” the researchers said, “it was completely fabricated.”

This is not to say that tensions with migrants do not exist or, for that matter, that a different strategy or a higher level of preparedness to fight forest fires could have resulted in a different outcome.

What fabricated social media trends tend to do is deepen polarization.

“Basically it erodes the public sphere by replacing public discussion with simulated discussion,” Jones explains.

So who could be behind the latest attempt to fabricate the Turkish forest fire debate? Well, it’s “hard to be sure,” Jones says.

Internal political rivals of the ruling AK party and, by extension, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be a factor, Jones says, “foreign actors like the United Arab Emirates or even the Russians. Basically, look at a list of enemies. of Turkey “.

Source: TRT World