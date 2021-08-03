Opinion: How Trump Raised Over $ 100 Million, Televangelist Style





Some televangelists have been playing the Moon Promise Game for decades, confusing the faithful and creating enemies they can only defeat if they have private planes, luxury cars, and mansions to do so. But the man of the day in the dollar evangelism world is not a preacher begging for money to do God’s work. Its former president Donald Trump, and he asks for donations to save American politics.

As CNN reported over the weekend, Trump’s political organizations have close to $ 102 million, which they raised in the first six months of his post-presidency. Meanwhile, Trump has devoted much of his rhetoric to pushing the so-called audits he hopes will prove his specious claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud despite no real evidence to back it up.

We need you to join the fight to SECURE OUR ELECTIONS! said a social media ad posted by the Trump fundraising operation. However, according to a July 22 Washington Post article citing multiple sources, donors who thought they could help stop the alleged theft may be disappointed to learn that his organization spent nothing on the audit efforts. Indeed, pro-Trump activists who strive to prove that their man should still be president are working hard in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, but they appear to be doing so without any financial backing from the Trump fundraising apparatus. . (A spokesperson for Trump declined to comment to the Post whether his group would help with the audit efforts.)

Meanwhile, Trump continued to peddle the big lie about the presidential election and make bold predictions about what the political future holds. While other former presidents talk soberly about foreign policy or lead conferences on global development, Trump prefers to wind up his supporters at campaign-style rallies where he makes assertions about the future without fear that anyone can verify it later. .

Discussing the controversial audit of votes in Arizona’s Maricopa County, he recently said at an event in Phoenix, I predict when the votes will come, I think they are going to be so horrible. They will, in my opinion, the results will be so outrageous. And at a recent conservative political action conference in Dallas, he predicted that the GOP would gain control of Congress in 2022 and capture that glorious White House that sits so majestically in our nation’s capital in 2024.

Trump’s flowery language has a preacher’s tone, as does his rallying theme: Save America. This slogan was used in the fateful event of January 6 that preceded the attack on the United States Capitol. He has since been prominently displayed at this year’s Trump rallies in Florida and Ohio, and will be the theme of his next appearance in Alabama. This urgently suggests that any work that needs to be done to heal the nation is not yet done and that Trump himself must lead that healing.

Trump’s summons to vague but formidable enemies, his terrible prophecies, and appeals for donations are reminiscent of some evangelists who have used a clever combination of frightening tactics and appeals for help to enrich themselves and their ministries. This two-step process is an American tradition stretching back generations to the 1930s radio preacher Father Charles Coughlin, who denounced both former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the Anonymous Communists to raise public awareness. national who would donate to his ministry.

When Trump claims he can save the country and cure its ailments, he looks like Reverend Jimmy Swaggart, who in the 1980s introduced himself as an American hero who rose from a childhood still on the brink of famine to become one of the most influential. preachers of his time. Before its fall from grace, the Swaggarts Ministry employed thousands of people and earned up to $ 150 million a year.

Likewise, when he invites his supporters to join his movement, Trump is like so many evangelists inviting their supporters to join in their efforts to save the world from sin. In 2018, Reverend Jesse Duplantis asked his herd for money to purchase a $ 54 million jet that would help change lives one soul at a time. (Duplantis later denied asking for direct contributions to his plane.)

Employing methods that have kept so many top evangelists in the dark for so many years, Trump appears to have found a lucrative business that will allow him to live well even as prosecutors file a lawsuit against his New York business and his name. . loses brand appeal. But unlike his other businesses, which offered hotel rooms, golf experiences, retail products and more, Trump’s political fundraising operation is not required to deliver anything. or tangible in return.

The devotees have always been easy targets for those who would offer many prophecies and promises while expecting monetary contributions in return. But the difference between Trump and the evangelists, many of whom believe in God and are well-meaning, is that the former president is probably not worried that the Almighty is looking over his shoulder. He is not selling God’s favor or miracles, he is selling his own selfish agenda.

But should we really be surprised? It was the man who once said that he was not seeking God’s forgiveness: I am not bringing God into this picture.

