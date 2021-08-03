Connect with us

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya says she knows she “can disappear at any time”

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she understands that she “can disappear at any time” because of her resistance to strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, but that the movement against her regime “will continue without me “.

Tsikhanouskaya, who sees herself as the real winner in the contested August 2020 presidential vote that granted Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term, made the comments on August 3 after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

Asked about the death of Belarusian activist Vital Shyshou in Kiev, which has led to allegations that Belarusian authorities may be responsible, Tsikhanouskaya said she is withholding judgment until she sees the results of the investigation official on the murder carried out by Ukraine.

But alluding to Lukashenka’s brutal crackdown on dissent after the August vote, she said: “It is our pain when our Belarusian people are kidnapped or killed by regime cronies.

The 38-year-old opposition leader, who left Belarus out of fear for her safety amid a brutal state-orchestrated crackdown on dissent amid mass protests against the elections, also said that she knew she could be next.

“I understand that I can disappear at any time,” she said. “But I should do what I’m doing. I can’t stop, because I feel responsible for the future of my country. Just as all those Belarusians who are fighting at the moment feel that it is their responsibility. . But I know that even if I disappear one day, this movement will continue without Me. “

In separate comments, Tsikhanouskaya said that after nearly a year of protests against the overwhelming presidential vote result, widely seen as fraudulent, she still believes that a peaceful Lukashenka transition can end “hell” Belarusians.

“I absolutely believe in a non-violent power transition,” she told Reuters after meeting with members of the Belarusian diaspora in England. “What is happening in Belarus is our pain. We want this hell to be over as soon as possible in our country.”

Tsikhanouskaya told the news agency that “when you put enough pressure on the regime, there will be no other way out than to engage in dialogue with civil society.”

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters have been arrested in Belarus over the past year, while scores of opposition figures have been locked up or forced to flee. Media and civil society groups have been targeted with raids and arrests.

Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya at their meeting that Britain was “strongly in favor of what you are doing” and condemned “serious human rights violations and the persecution of pro-democracy figures by Lukashenka”.

After the talks, Tsikhanouskaya described the British Prime Minister as “a person who truly shares common values ​​with Belarusians”, saying Johnson “let me understand that [Britain] will be with us. “

With reports from the Belarusian service of RFE / RL, AP and Reuters

