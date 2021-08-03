Trump’s spy chief calls for China to be stripped of 2022 Olympics





John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, called for China’s removal from the 2022 Winter Olympics, citing his crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims and his blocking of a investigating the origins of COVID-19.

Ratcliffe, who oversaw the 18 U.S. spy agencies, called on China for its coronavirus cover-up as Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee released their report on the origins of COVID-19, highlighting evidence of a laboratory leak and a genetic modification, making the case of the virus accidentally emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in late August or early September 2019.

GOP REPORT SAYS COVID-19 ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

Now is a good time to remember that in just six months another Olympic Games are due to take place in Beijing, where the Chinese Communist Party leadership has coordinated and continues to carry out a massive cover-up of the origins of the virus and the circumstances. surrounding his initial outbreak, Ratcliffe wrote in a Fox News editorial over the weekend. The 2022 Winter Games are expected to continue. We must not punish the hard-working athletes who have dedicated their lives to preparing for this moment. But the world and the International Olympic Committee should not allow Beijing to enjoy the benefits of hosting a large-scale global event while rejecting transparency and refusing to allow investigations, let alone respond, into the death. millions of people around the world.

Ratcliffe told Axios on Tuesday that the Olympics had to be moved out of China due to the CCP’s massive cover-up of the origins of COVID and its initial outbreak, in addition to its crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. “

Ratcliffe wrote in his Fox News editorial that the WHO initially helped China cover up its wrongdoing, but now the facts are too hard to ignore even for the WHO and hopefully the IOC. The spy chief argued that COVID-19 almost certainly started in a Wuhan lab.

I had access to all of the most sensitive US government information related to the pandemic. My educated opinion is that the laboratory leak theory is not just a possibility, at the very least, it looks more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty. More than 18 months after the virus first leaked into the world, I still haven’t seen any scientific evidence or intelligence that the virus outbreak was a natural spillover that passed from animal to human.

Ratcliffe added: Every piece of evidence I’ve seen indicates that the origin of the pandemic is a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Quite simply, the theory of laboratory leaks is the only one supported by science, intelligence and common sense. The CCP has not provided any exculpatory evidence in a crime that has had devastating impacts on almost every person on earth because, in short, they cannot.

China has repeatedly tried to blame COVID-19 on the US military, which the US has condemned as baseless.

A declassified State Department fact sheet was released in January in the closing days of the Trump administration, claiming researchers at the Wuhan lab conducted experiments “with the closest known genetic relative of COVID-19 and that the lab released a record of performing gain-of-function.The fact sheet claimed that the lab had engaged in classified research, including experiments on lab animals, on behalf of the Chinese military and that lab workers fell ill with coronavirus-like symptoms in the fall of 2019.

By releasing the State Department’s fact sheet, we hoped to rekindle the international momentum towards China’s accountability. But in light of its continued rejection of transparency and accountability, the Biden administration must now go further and declassify and publicly release additional information, as it is vital to the national and global interest, Ratcliffe wrote, adding that the US government should share what it knows about the origins of COVID-19.

Ratcliffe concluded that the entire Chinese system is only designed to inspire loyalty to their oppressive regime, which rejects the equality and even the basic dignity of the minorities living under its rule and therefore Beijing should not be allowed to host the 2022 Olympic Games.

