John Kerry Says Trump Destroyed Americas Credibility On Climate Change





Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Phoenix on July 24. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has all but destroyed America’s credibility when it comes to tackling climate change, John Kerry said in a new interview with New Yorker magazine. Kerry, the former Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of state, is President Biden’s special climate envoy.

When asked how much the Trump administration has cost in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a way to mitigate rising temperatures, Kerry did nothing.

“The damage President Trump has done to the world is not limited to the climate. But on the climate, he has done a tremendous job of putting America’s credibility in a terrible place, fundamentally destroying it,” he said. Kerry replied. “I hear from country to country: How do we know we can count on America? How do we know another president is not going to run, someone like Trump doing the same thing again?”

As president, Trump has refrained from talking about climate change, which he previously described as a hoax perpetrated by China in an attempt to harm the U.S. economy. He withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement and rolled back numerous greenhouse gas regulations, the effect of which experts say has contributed to worsening the climate crisis.

Since taking office, Biden has sought to rally world leaders around a common goal of preventing global average temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold beyond from which climatologists warn of disastrous consequences.

In early November, government representatives from around the world will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Known as COP26, the conference, Kerry told The New Yorker, represents the “last and best hope” to prevent temperatures from rising above the 1.5 degree mark. To date, the world has warmed by about 1.2 degrees Celsius, and a series of extreme weather events this summer that Kerry has called “doomsday” has served to highlight the dangers ahead. additional warming.

John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, speaks in London on July 20. (Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

“Well, they’re apocalyptic. It’s more serious than ever, at a time when it looks like some key nations are just unwilling to do their part, bite the bullet and step up,” Kerry said. “I see this as the last and the best hope for the world to get serious and make the necessary decisions so that we can try to reduce and maintain the 1.5 [increase], and even 1.5, imagine what happens at 1.5 if you can already see what happens at 1.2. “

On August 9, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is due to release its next report, providing “the latest assessment of scientific knowledge on global warming and projections for future warming, and assesses its impacts on the climate system ”. indicates the IPCC on its website.

A draft report leaked in June said humanity may have already missed its chance to keep global temperatures from rising above 1.5 ° C, and humans are on the verge of it. the results.

Life on Earth can recover from drastic climate change by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems, according to the project. Humans can’t.

