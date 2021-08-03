Kim Janey invokes slavery, Trump childbirth over vaccine passport issue





Acting Mayor Kim Janey wouldn’t say if she plans to follow New York City’s lead and require proof of vaccines for various indoor activities, but she did refer to slavery, the Jim Crow era and former President Donald Trump speaking negatively about the concept.

We know that stuff is hard to enforce when it comes to vaccines, Janey said on Tuesday when asked if she was considering requiring vaccine passports.

But she started to raise her eyebrows as she continued, There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers if we’re talking about this from a point of view, you know, as a way to, after during the slavery, after slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through.

Janey added: We heard from Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here, we want to make sure we’re not doing anything that might create an additional barrier for Boston residents or disproportionately impact BIPOC communities.

Janey’s remarks come as the Big Apple prepares to demand proof of vaccination for attending shows and for indoor restaurants and gyms.

Progressive activists online immediately brushed off Janey’s comments.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, one of Janey’s mayoral rivals, said: “When we’re battling a deadly virus and vaccine hesitation, that kind of rhetoric is dangerous. Showing proof of vaccination is not slavery or childbirth. We are too close to give way to COVID. Science is science. It’s quite simple Vax up and mask up.

Pro Tempore City Council Chairman Matt O’Malley did not shoot Janey directly, but tweeted a New York Times article about the move from New York City and said: “If we are to take the fight against the New York seriously. reluctance to vaccinate… We should be doing this in Boston.

Janey released a statement hours after her initial comments, saying her administration had “no current plans” for a New York-style term.

“Earlier today, I highlighted several obstacles facing communities of color with lower vaccination rates,” she added. “These obstacles should not be excuses, but we must consider our shared history as we work to ensure equitable public health and economic recovery.”

City Councilor Michelle Wu, who is also running for mayor, said, “Anyone in a leadership position should use this position to build confidence in vaccines. “

