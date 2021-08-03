Politics
Three regions outside Java-Bali see spike in COVID cases
Jakarta (ANTARA) – Three regions outside of Java and Bali have seen an upward trend in positive cases over the past three weeks, said Professor Wiku Adisasmito, head of the COVID-19 expert team Handling Task Force.
“These provinces are dominated by the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi,” he said, delivering a report on Tuesday on the progress of COVID-19 management. His presentation was broadcast via BNPB’s YouTube channel.
Almost all provinces in Sumatra have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks, according to Adisasmito, with the exception of the Riau Islands, which have seen a drop in cases.
Meanwhile, in Kalimantan, all provinces have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases except West Kalimantan, which has seen a drop in infections, he informed.
“In addition, on the island of Sulawesi, all the provinces have also posted an increase for three weeks, with the exception of Southeast Sulawesi and Gorontalo, which are experiencing a decline,” he added.
Yogyakarta is the only region on the island of Java that has continued to see an increase in positive cases, Adisasmito said.
The increase in COVID-19 cases in most of these areas should be of concern, he added.
“This increase can also happen because the local government and the community are reckless and think the area is fine as they do not enforce level 4 public activity restrictions (PPKM),” he explained. .
Adisasmito then called on all local governments and communities in the provinces to immediately prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“With an increase in COVID-19 cases for about three weeks, there is a need to anticipate and prepare all health facilities in their respective regions,” he said.
President Joko Widodo announced on Monday that level 4 community activity restrictions (PPKM) had been extended until August 9, 2021 given the COVID-19 situation in the country.
“Given several indicators of COVID-19 cases this week, the application of PPKM level 4 will be extended in some cities and neighborhoods. The activity and mobility restrictions of the community will be readjusted depending on the situation of each area, “he said in a statement posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel.
“Level 4 of the PPKM implemented from July 26 to August 2, 2021 removed daily confirmed cases, active case rate and bed occupancy rate, while improving the cure rate,” he said. he adds.
“However, we cannot implement the same policy over a long period of time. We must always reconsider our policy based on the latest data in order to decide on the right choice for the health and economic sectors, ”he stressed.
The Head of State also expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian people for their understanding and support for the implementation of the PPKM.
“I really appreciate the participation and support of the volunteers and philanthropists who have helped the government enforce health protocols, facilitate self-isolation and lead other social programs,” he said. .
