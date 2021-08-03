Politics
Boris Johnson to avoid traffic light travel chaos and stay with Carrie in the UK this summer
BORIS Johnson will bypass the traffic light chaos and “stay” in Britain this year.
Amid a massive backlash against government vacation advice hesitation, the Prime Minister and Carrie Johnson will be staying home for a break later in the coming weeks.
But they are unlikely to choose Scotland again after a disastrous camping trip ended last year in difficult scenes in the House of Commons, with Mr Johnson accusing the SNP of leaking his location, forcing him to abandon his tent for safety reasons.
Sources say the Prime Minister and his wife will also stay with Queen at Balmoral later this month during the Prime Minister’s traditional vacation with his major.
Last night he ditched plans for a new level of travel on the Orange Watchlist after criticism from industry experts, airlines and MPs.
The PM said he hoped to make vacation advice as easy as possible for Brits traveling abroad.
BORIS STAY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
Officials wanted a new tier added to the red, amber and green system to warn vacationers warning that their destination may turn red soon.
But that decision was overturned over fears it would overly complicate travel plans.
This means that the amber plus subcategory will likely be phased out as well, with Brtis keen to travel to France to get a holiday boost.
France is currently the only country on the orange-plus list, having been excluded from the lifting of orange-list restrictions.
Britons who had both jabs can currently return from Orange destinations – which include Spain, Greece and Portugal – and follow the same rules as the Green List.
The Sun understands that the additional category for France is set for the ax in a few days if the beta variant cases continue to fall there.
This week, the findings of the government’s upcoming travel review are expected to be released, when the changes are likely to be confirmed and take effect from Monday.
Mr Johnson said: Obviously I understand that people care a lot about vacations. People want to go abroad.
I understand how much people plan, prepare, for summer vacation.
But we must also remember that it is still a dangerous virus.
What I want to see is something that is as easy and as friendly as possible for people.
Boris Johnson
We need to stop importing variants from abroad and we need to have a balanced approach.
“What I want to see is something that is as simple and user-friendly as possible for people.
MPs had warned that the government risked wreaking havoc on travel.
Tory Henry Smith said: If you add extra layers to a traffic light so that it almost becomes a rainbow, it just creates confusion that isn’t necessary.
Vacation operators and airlines have welcomed the Prime Minister’s intervention.
Tim Alderslade, managing director of Airlines UK, which represents BA, easyJet and Ryanair, said the move would be a victory for common sense.
He added: The PM hit the nail on the head.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15771986/boris-johnson-traffic-light-staycation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]