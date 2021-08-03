Boris Johnson to avoid traffic light travel chaos and stay with Carrie in the UK this summer

BORIS Johnson will bypass the traffic light chaos and “stay” in Britain this year.

Amid a massive backlash against government vacation advice hesitation, the Prime Minister and Carrie Johnson will be staying home for a break later in the coming weeks.

2 Boris Johnson set to go on holiday to Britain this year to avoid traffic light holiday chaos Credit: Reuters

2 PM and Carrie Johnson to avoid overseas trip Credit: AP

But they are unlikely to choose Scotland again after a disastrous camping trip ended last year in difficult scenes in the House of Commons, with Mr Johnson accusing the SNP of leaking his location, forcing him to abandon his tent for safety reasons.

Sources say the Prime Minister and his wife will also stay with Queen at Balmoral later this month during the Prime Minister’s traditional vacation with his major.

Last night he ditched plans for a new level of travel on the Orange Watchlist after criticism from industry experts, airlines and MPs.

The PM said he hoped to make vacation advice as easy as possible for Brits traveling abroad.

BORIS STAY IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Officials wanted a new tier added to the red, amber and green system to warn vacationers warning that their destination may turn red soon.

But that decision was overturned over fears it would overly complicate travel plans.

This means that the amber plus subcategory will likely be phased out as well, with Brtis keen to travel to France to get a holiday boost.

France is currently the only country on the orange-plus list, having been excluded from the lifting of orange-list restrictions.

Britons who had both jabs can currently return from Orange destinations – which include Spain, Greece and Portugal – and follow the same rules as the Green List.

The Sun understands that the additional category for France is set for the ax in a few days if the beta variant cases continue to fall there.

This week, the findings of the government’s upcoming travel review are expected to be released, when the changes are likely to be confirmed and take effect from Monday.

Mr Johnson said: Obviously I understand that people care a lot about vacations. People want to go abroad.

I understand how much people plan, prepare, for summer vacation.

But we must also remember that it is still a dangerous virus.

What I want to see is something that is as easy and as friendly as possible for people. Boris Johnson

We need to stop importing variants from abroad and we need to have a balanced approach.

“What I want to see is something that is as simple and user-friendly as possible for people.

MPs had warned that the government risked wreaking havoc on travel.

Tory Henry Smith said: If you add extra layers to a traffic light so that it almost becomes a rainbow, it just creates confusion that isn’t necessary.

Vacation operators and airlines have welcomed the Prime Minister’s intervention.

Tim Alderslade, managing director of Airlines UK, which represents BA, easyJet and Ryanair, said the move would be a victory for common sense.

He added: The PM hit the nail on the head.