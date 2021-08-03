Former US and UK climate officials push China to peak earlier

HONG KONG – China was urged on Tuesday by former US and UK climate officials to make faster progress this decade in reducing greenhouse gases and to speed up its timeline for peaking carbon emissions , as the deepening crisis arouses a greater sense of urgency.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy on climate change, heard the call as he attended an online forum as a keynote speaker.

“China needs to do more in the current decade,” said Todd Stern, former US counterpart to Xie. Stern was referring to the carbon emissions targets declared by President Xi Jinping last fall. Beijing has pledged to reach its peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

The forum was sponsored by Our Hong Kong Foundation, a pro-Beijing nonprofit chaired by former Territory CEO Tung Chee-hwa, as well as the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Stern, who was the US climate change envoy during Barack Obama’s presidency, noted a “decisive shift in scientific opinion in recent years from the time of the Paris Agreement,” so that the world has faced many natural disasters in recent years. .

The legally binding Paris Agreement on climate change was signed by 196 parties in December 2015 and entered into force the following November, setting the goal of limiting global warming to “well below 2, preferably 1. , 5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels “. Stern and Xie represented their respective governments to secure the historic deal.

Stern praised China’s commitment and acknowledged that “I don’t think it’s easy” to achieve these stated goals, especially understanding the importance of the coal industry in the country. But he also believes that “the peak in 2030 can’t do the job,” because that means the world’s largest carbon emitter will continue to increase greenhouse gases throughout this decade.

Adair Turner, chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission, a London-based global coalition to achieve the Paris target, echoed Stern’s point about the need for Beijing to speed up its emissions targets.

Turner has recognized the responsibility of all developed countries to be carbon-free by 2050. He also considers China’s national strategy – defined by Xi at the last Communist Party congress in 2017 – to become a “great modern socialist country. “by 2049 as the equivalent of achieving” rich and developed country “status on par with the West.

“If in 2049 China will be a rich and developed economy, it should be along with other rich and developed economies as a zero carbon economy in 2050,” he said. “I hope China will commit to zero carbon at some point by 2050, not 2060.”

Turner, former chairman of the UK Climate Change Committee, also believes that “what China is doing in the 2020s is even more important” given the scale of Chinese industry.

The two Western experts encouraged China to believe that a faster timetable is achievable. The American sees “huge opportunities that have been created by the dramatic reduction in the cost of the clean energy path.” This should make the transition much less burdensome than in the past, and China has many of these technologies needed to make the economy less dependent on carbon emissions.

In addition to improving renewable energy, Turner suggested a greener approach to building materials.

“China absorbs more than half of the world’s cement and steel, and – to be frank – much of it is wasted on real estate investments that might never be occupied,” he said, alluding to constant warnings from Chinese financial regulators against overinvestment in fixed assets.

China recognizes the need for faster progress, Xie saying “accelerating transitions and innovations during this decade is crucial.”

He highlighted a 10-point policy to transform China’s economic model, including developing more renewable energy sources and reducing emissions in construction and infrastructure construction, as suggested by Turner. Xie said detailed policies will be announced in due course.

However, Xie stressed that “country conditions vary”, with differences in stages of development, distribution of natural resources, technological standards and historical responsibilities. “There are steps involved, and we can’t do it all at once,” he said.

Kishore Mahbubani, a veteran former Singaporean diplomat, supported Xie’s argument, because global warming is caused by “a 200-year storehouse of greenhouse gas emissions” created primarily by industrialized countries in the West. Although China is now the largest emitter in the world, the United States, Europe and Japan are mainly responsible for this accumulation.

While his accusation against the West is legitimate, urgent action is needed now to tackle the harsh reality of climate disruption, and China is the biggest polluter – the one who could make or break the future of civilization.

“I would say the world is watching,” Stern said. “If China is considered by the rest of the world as the main reason why the 1.5 [degrees Celsius] the target is not kept alive … this will significantly damage China’s global standing and reputation, not only in the world of climate change negotiators, but in a much larger scene of the world of climate change. citizens of the world, civil societies and governments. “

Additional reporting by Cora Zhu.