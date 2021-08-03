Government to release 19,000 crore under PM-Kisan: Narendra Modi | Latest India News





The Union government will pay on August 9 the next installment of PM-Kisan, its cash transfer program for farmers, totaling 19,000 crore to about 90 million farmers, said an official with knowledge of the matter. Under PM-Kisan, the government provides annual income support of 6,000 to each owner farmer with a valid registration. The money is paid in three equal transfers of 2,000, once every four months. The device was launched on February 24, 2019. In the last installment in May of this year, the government disbursed a little over 19,000 crore to 90 million farm households. So far the Union government has paid almost 1.15 lakh crore under the scheme. In response to a parliamentary question last week, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said nearly 4.2 million people who were not eligible for payments under the program received 2,900 crore since the deployment of the programs. Tomar added that states, where ineligible people received money, were asked to recover the amount in accordance with the guidelines in force. Any farmer can enroll in the PM-Kisan program by approaching local revenue offices or a nodal state agent for the program, who is appointed by the state government. Farmers can also self-register through the PM-Kisan portal and Common Service Centers, a network of public service offices. Identifying beneficiaries is the responsibility of state governments, said the official cited above. States must upload data to a centralized public financial management system, a platform that automatically verifies bank accounts and verifies Aadhaar biometric details of recipients sent by states. These are then sent back to states for physical signatures. Meanwhile, during a virtual interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) beneficiaries in Gujarat, Modi said the program has helped thousands of poor people during the pandemic. Since independence, almost every government had talked about providing cheap food to the poor. The scope and budget of cheap rationing programs has grown year on year, but the effect they should have been kept limited …, he said. A free ration was made available to more than 80 crore of people under the program during the pandemic with an expenditure of over 2 lakh crore, he said. With contributions from Darshan Desai in Gujarat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/govt-to-release-19k-cr-under-pm-kisan-modi-101628016039206.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos