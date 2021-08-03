No one told Trump he lost the election, says Michael Wolff





Michael Wolff is the author of three books on Trump. His latest is the bestseller “Landslide”. He says Trump is delusional and won’t listen to what he doesn’t want to hear. So no one approached him and made it clear to him that he lost fair and square to Joe Biden. Loading Something is loading.

It seems your theory of Trump is that he’s a no-brainer with a knack for reading a crowd.

Yes. He is like many actors I knew in my time: not too brilliant in their particular reality, with extraordinary gifts to put themselves on the wavelength of their audience.

Does he know he lost the fair and square election?

He does not know. Now, if he was able to convince himself or if he was so focused from the start on hearing what he wanted to hear, he is absolutely certain of it. Absolutely certain that he won the election and that if he did not win it, it can only be that it was stolen from him. And let everyone see it that way too. So it’s crazy, that’s the word I use quite often in the book.

You also say that he is mentally disturbed.

Yes. I would say that seems the obvious conclusion.

I kept waiting for someone in the book to come up to him and say “You lost”.

When you have not been in their presence then it is very difficult to describe to someone the fact that they are unable to listen. He just doesn’t hear anything that he doesn’t want to hear. He is incapable of admitting the slightest deviation, the slightest deviation, the slightest qualification of something different from what he thinks or wants to think.

So nobody just walked up to him and said, “Sir, you lost this election”?

Exactly. You can’t tell Trump anything he doesn’t want to hear. Everybody knows it. So doing that would mark you as incompetent or foolish or stupid. It just doesn’t happen.

Now there’s a bunch of billionaire types of sort of what pass for friends who have at least described to me instances where they’ve tried, if not exactly on the same level as him, to bring him to a new level. comprehension. But also the feeling that you move away from those descriptions is that even these people can’t get past the barrier of saying, “You are an idiot. You’re an imbecile. You don’t know what you’re talking about. . “

Partly because it would require that kind of extreme language. And, given that he was President of the United States, and given that everyone knows he isn’t listening anyway.

And given, of course, that the people who talk to him want to stay in his favor.

It’s almost another of his powers, if every time he meets someone he can’t bring himself to be blunt about the circumstances.

Completely. But just think of it as a crazy person, a person whose ability to analyze reality in a logical way is so diminished that you basically have to please her. Everyone knows reality can’t get by here, so the best you can do is work around the edges.

In your first book on Trump, you called Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump “Jarvanka”. Everyone knows it’s “Javanka”. Have you heard of this review?

Yes. And I don’t know what to say about it. I know Steve Bannon coined the term, and that’s the term he used with me. You know, did that change down there? I do not know. I think I was probably one of the first people to print it. So who knows? I do not know. I have no knowledge there. I said to Steve, “Is it Javanka or is it Jarvanka?” And he said, “Javanka, Jarvanka, let’s cancel everything. So I do not know.

