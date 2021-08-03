Pakistani government leases official house of Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet has decided to market Prime Minister Imran Khan’s official residence to the rental market for cultural and educational events with the aim of supporting the cash-strapped country’s economy.

File photo of the official residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad | Photo courtesy: Facebook @PrimeMinisterOfficePakistan

HIGHLIGHTS Imran Khan left the official residence in 2019 The Pakistani government previously decided to convert the residence into an educational institute The official residence will be rented for cultural, fashion, educational and other events

The official residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the red zone of Islamabad is now available for rent. A final decision in this regard was taken by the Pakistani Federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

The move is being touted as a move to boost funds for the cash-strapped country. In fact, the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan has decided to rent the Prime Minister’s official residence for cultural, fashion, educational and other events.

Two committees have been formed to ensure that “the discipline and decorum” of the prime minister’s official residence is not violated during the events, Samaa TV reported.

In August 2019, Imran Khan’s Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced plans to convert the Prime Minister’s official residence into a state-of-the-art federal educational institution.

The ruling government in Pakistan had also said that governors would no longer stay in governors’ houses to break with colonial tradition and cut high costs at the same time. The money saved through these measures could instead be used for social assistance schemes, the Pakistani government said.

It was also at the same time that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left his official residence in Islamabad and moved into one of his homes in Bani Gala.

Interestingly, the official residence of the Pakistani Prime Minister was rented for the wedding of Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema’s daughter in 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also seen attending the ceremony.

Pakistani Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood then reportedly said it would cost Rs 470 million to maintain the prime minister’s official residence in Islamabad. This is why Prime Minister Imran Khan left the official residence, Mehmood said.

In September 2018, the PTI government in Pakistan raked in 23 lakhs of rupees after auctioning eight buffaloes tended by Imran Khan’s predecessor, Nawaz Sharif, at PM House.

The Pakistani government also auctioned 61 luxury cars earlier this year in an attempt to raise money for the cash-strapped country’s economy.

