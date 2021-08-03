Xis China takes a left turn

When Xi Jinping got off his plane in Nyingchi, Tibet, he was sending many flashing signals. First, there was the message that Tibet is now firmly linked to China, and this was underscored by the Tibetan dancers apparently delighted with the welcome on the tarmac. Second, there was the message to India because the recently expanded Nyingchi dual-use air base is only 17 km from the Arunachal Pradesh border. But perhaps the subtlest was that Xi was elegantly dressed in a well-suited 21st century version of Mao’s costume.

It was not the first time that Xi wore his Mao costume. On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, he also established himself as the only figure among the Chinese leaders gathered in Mao costume. Inevitably, this sparked dozens of queries from Chinese observers who scrutinized the smallest signals. Was this the formal sign of a sharp left turn in China where Chairman Mao is enjoying a renaissance and the government seems to be rapidly disenchanting with capitalism?

In fact, it appears Chinese observers missed dozens of signals from the Middle Empire. But the latest hit global financial markets like a truncheon: the order that Chinese electronics technology companies should not go overseas, have foreign investors, or even consider making a profit. The effect was instantaneous: three Chinese New York-listed education technology companies lost $ 16 billion almost overnight.

Electronics technology companies aren’t the only Chinese companies to have been hit hard. Look at rideshare giant DiDi Global which had its $ 4.4 billion mega-IPO and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. On July 2, the Chinas Cyberspace Administration launched an investigation into the security of data at the company. This was followed by the command to Chinese app stores to remove the DiDi app. He is accused of having too much data on his customers and storing it in a vulnerable way that could allow strangers to get their hands on it. The company is now examining whether privatization is an option.

For years, the world has marveled at how the Chinese leadership has walked a tightrope between the magnificent contradiction of ensuring that the Communist Party remains all-powerful and allowing its vast enterprise to grow from more and more. Now, it seems the Chinese rulers have firmly decided that they must always wield more power than upstart billionaires like the Ant Jack Ma groups. The outspoken and pint-sized entrepreneur had an oversized public profile but didn’t ‘had no chance against the Chinese political leaders. Today, he would have spent the time painting in one of his sumptuous mansions.

Ma, who is in her 50s, is not the only Chinese billionaire suddenly forced into retirement. Bytedances Zhang Yiming, owner of TikTok and Toutiao, is only 38, but in May he abruptly decided to focus on long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility. In other words, he got down to grass from a young age. It is worth $ 35.9 billion. Next, watch Colin Huang of online discounter Pinduoduo, who, at 41, felt it was time to ditch day-to-day management. Huangs is said to be worth $ 32 billion, but now hell is devoting his time to research in food and life sciences, disciplines where breakthroughs could drive the future of the biggest platform. agriculture from China.

After the tech barons

There is an argument that China is only going after overly powerful tech barons, just like other governments around the world are eager to do. But a question mark begins to hang over that line of thinking when you take a look at real estate giant Soho Groups Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin, who in June suddenly felt it would be best to sell to the Blackstone group for $ 3 billion.

So, are these all the signals for a left turn? The answers almost certainly yes. First, there is the order in which electronic technology companies do not make a profit. Then the government said that both concert workers and delivery men at the Meituans food delivery company must earn minimum wage. This order and others caused Meituan’s share price to drop by 50%.

On top of that, the government has discouraged speculators with a homes to live campaign. It really sounds like a shift to the left and increased state control and not private capital and a focus on welfare, says Manoj Kewalramani, researcher, China Studies, Takshashila Institution and author of Smoke-Free War, China’s Quest for Global Dominance.

There have been other strong signals of a decisive left turn from when Xi Jinping took control of the government and the party in 2013. It has been reported that entrepreneurs investing abroad have been targeted. . According to Robert Murray, a member of the National Security Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute: Governments have pushed private companies to establish party committees to ensure that business decisions are in line with government policy. Murray also claims that the Chinese have criticized the Ant Alipay and Tencents Tenpay groups for being determined to establish their own e-yuan payment system.

Has the Chinese government mismanaged the crackdown on DiDi and the rapidly following ed-tech? In New York, the Golden Dragon index of Chinese listed companies fell more than 20% in three days, which inevitably caused Shanghai prices to fall. The Chinese have been rushing to allay investor fears, but its Chinese executives clearly intend to put the brakes on the corporate giants regardless of the market fallout.

Will Indian start-ups benefit?

Could this help India’s booming start-up sector? One of the optimists is Great Learnings Mohan Lakhamraju, who just sold Indian electronics giant Byjus for $ 600 million. According to Lakhamraju: China’s crackdown will lead to an influx of capital to Indian electronics technology companies. It will also increase their opportunities in global markets.

Others believe that there could be pros and cons to Chinese initiatives for Indian start-ups. Pranav Pai, founding partner of 3One4 Capital, believes that on the one hand, Indian companies will have a free hand. This leaves the market open for more Indian companies to go global faster. He adds: More global capital allocated to these sectors will be available for Indian companies.

On the negative side, Pai underlines the danger that other governments will take inspiration from this and try to strangle tech conglomerates. This can result in reduced investment amid regulatory uncertainty and may dampen IPO stories of US and Indian companies. Further, Santosh Pai, corporate lawyer and honorary member of the Institute for Chinese Studies, warns: India has the potential to benefit, but it’s not a natural fit.

There are signals that the mood in Joe Biden’s administration is also in favor of mastering Big Tech. The appointment of Lina Khan, 32, as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission is a clear indication of this. Khans argued that the old definition of monopoly is outdated and that the biggest tech giants are monopolies in an entirely new way. But it looks like the world will have to get used to a China that seeks to get richer while ensuring that no one challenges the power of the Communist Party.