Badminton-Five Cows and a House: Indonesia Shows Its Love as Sack-of-Gold Commuters | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Stanley Widianto JAKARTA (Reuters) Five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house. These are just a few of the prizes promised to Indonesian badminton gold medalists Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu upon their return from Tokyo. The largest country in Southeast Asia is crazy about badminton, and the sport has produced all of its gold medals since it was added to the Olympic program in 1992. Women’s pair Greysia and Apriyani beat China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 21-19 21-15 on Monday, giving Indonesia their first Tokyo Games gold. At a time when the country’s badminton association reports a drop in the number of people playing the sport linked to COVID, the government quickly intervened with a cash reward of 5 billion rupees ($ 349,000) and the couple have since been showered with more gifts. The district chief in the hometown of Apriyanis on Sulawesi island has promised him five cows and a house, while a chain of meatball restaurants have pledged to give them both their own. outlet. The celebrations have gone viral on social media, with a meme https://twitter.com/kariakami/status/1422236149959983105?s=20 in which a Twitter user switches places with Greysia when she changes racquets and receives 37 800 likes. In a Twitter post, President Joko Widodo said the difficult and exciting victory for the pairs was a gift before Independence Day on August 17. Imelda Wigoeno, former player and club manager as a couple, said: It takes winners like (Greysia and Apriyani) to bring more attention to women’s sport. Broto Happy, a spokesperson for the badminton association, said the pair victory came at a time when recruiting for new players had stalled because the coronavirus had put an end to competitions. It is a sign of the love of badminton fans in Indonesia for the new winners, he said of the national celebrations. Greysia, 33, said on the World Badminton Federations website: I was born to be a badminton player. And I had this faith when I was only 13, that I wanted to make Indonesian history. ($ 1 = 14,340,000 rupees) (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and John Stonestreet)

