Boris Johnson missing ahead of vital climate talks, says Keir Starmer | Cop26: Glasgow Climate Change Conference 2021

Vital UN climate talks risk collapsing as Boris Johnson is absent while his climate spokesperson talks about freezing bread, Keir Starmer has warned.

The Labor leader said there was already a dystopia all around caused by climate degradation, but Johnson’s ambition to tackle the scale of the crisis is irresponsible.

The UK will host the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November, where countries must draw up plans to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions for this decade, in order to avoid catastrophic and irreversible climate change.

As host of the summit, the world looks to Britain for delivery, writes Starmer in Today’s Guardian. We can’t afford to miss this moment, but I’m afraid we will.

The government was not on track to meet its own climate goals, while ministers abandoned measures to cut emissions such as the green house insulation program and allowed high carbon development, like a potential new coal mine, Starmer wrote.

The prime minister was delivering a cabaret of sound clips rather than the necessary global leadership, he accused.

Around the world, unusual weather events show that dystopia is not on the horizon. It is here today, all around us, he writes.

At this crucial moment, our Prime Minister is absent from the fight, while his climate critic is busy advising people to freeze their leftover bread. When the stakes are so high, it is truly irresponsible that the answer is so small.