Erdogans’ appeal to Saïed triggers a reaction from the Tunisian public





TUNIS – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied on Monday that the continued work of the Tunisian parliament was important for the region, his office said, following the suspension of parliament and the dismissal of its prime minister. In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan stressed that the Tunisian parliament maintaining its operations despite all difficulties was important for democracy in Tunisia and the region, adding that the work of the parliament was vital. Erdogan said it was very precious that Tunisian democracy was protected, that its freedoms were guaranteed, he said. Erdogans’ statements sparked the ire of many Tunisians, who took to social media to overwhelmingly condemn Turkey’s interference in their country’s affairs. Some social media users have referred to the autocratic Erdogan regime in Turkey and its regimes politically cracking down on the opposition, activists and journalists. If Erdogan enjoys democracy and its exercise in the region so much, then maybe he should start with Turkey, release all political prisoners, apologize for the Turkish people and step down from the presidency, read an article on Facebook, which has been widely shared. Tunisians are suspicious of Turkey’s intentions in their country. Since the Tunisian Islamists came to power at the end of 2011, Turkey has been accused by many Tunisian political actors of coordinating with Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi to advance its program across the country. Secular groups in Tunisia also accuse Islamist influence since 2011 of being a factor in increasing imports from Turkey. Over the past decade, Turkey, as an emerging regional economic power, has broadened its sphere of influence and promoted its interests in Tunisia through its private sector and by interweaving formal and informal economic strategies. In 2005, Turkey and Tunisia signed a free trade agreement which entered into force on June 1 of the same year. Turkey, according to local experts, has sought to strengthen its influence in the Maghreb region through economic, political and cultural means and, in recent years, through its military presence in Libya. In the new Turkish strategy, North Africa is both an objective and a means: it is a target for Turkish trade, with a market of around 250 million consumers and a source of potential strategic alliances. Turkey wants to be a key player in the Maghreb that it can use as a gateway to sub-Saharan Africa. Tunisia’s awareness of such targets coupled with an alarming trade deficit in favor of Turkey, with a deficit of $ 100 million for the first two months of 2017, for example, has complicated relations in recent years. In 2018, the Tunisian government suspended the free trade agreement with Turkey. Since then, Turkish products have been subject to high taxation. Turkey’s interference in the country’s internal affairs has also been condemned by Tunisian opposition parties, leading to calls in 2020 for a public debate on Ghannouchis’ contacts with Turkey and personalities affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya. In July of the same year, Ghannouchi survived a vote of no confidence, a development that exacerbated political tensions in Tunisia and sparked public frustration with the Islamist Ennahda party.

