Trump NJ Golf Club can no longer use presidential seal now dismissed, complaint says





A criminal complaint has been filed against Donald Trumps Bedminster Golf Club, accusing the establishment of abusing the presidential seal.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a frequent watchdog and critic of the former president, filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice after an Instagram photo showed the seal on a starting marker in the field of golf.

Federal law prohibits the use of the seal to convey a false impression of sponsorship or endorsement by the United States government, CREW said in its complaint. Trump lost the November 3 election to Joe Biden.

The illegal use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is not trivial, especially when it involves a former president actively challenging the legitimacy of the current president, CREW chairman Noah Bookbinder said.

The use of the seal in Bedminster not only helps Donald Trump’s businesses take undue advantage of the prestige of the presidency, but also seems to echo false claims that Trump won the 2020 election, which is dangerous for democracy.

Justice Department spokesman Joshua Stueve declined to comment. Bedminster Golf Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump spent the warmer months in Bedminster, which served as his weekend and vacation spot in August during his presidency.

He spent 99 days in Bedminster as president, compared to 133 days at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to NBC News. These were his two main destinations away from the White House.

Stays in Bedminster cost taxpayers $ 2.9 million in secret service fees, including $ 500,000 paid directly to Trump companies, according to documents obtained by NJ Advance Media under the Freedom of Information Act.

Last month, Trump met with Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bedminster a day after the California Republican endorsed the state’s Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr., R-Union, for the seat. of the 7th District in the House now occupied by Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski. McCarthy also helped raise money for Kean.

The former president also used the golf club as the backdrop for an announcement in July that he was suing tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google, accusing them of censorship.

