First concrete poured for Xudabao 3: New Nuclear





03 Aug 2021 Construction of Unit 3 of the Xudabao nuclear power plant in Liaoning province of China officially started on July 28 with the pouring of the first concrete of the reactor nuclear island. The unit is one of four VVER-1200 reactors to be supplied by Russia to China under a 2018 agreement. How Xudabao Plant Units 3 and 4 might appear when completed (Image: AtomStroyExport) China National Nuclear Power (CNNP) – a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) – announced the start of construction of Xudabao 3 in an August 1 statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. CNNP noted that after the first concrete was poured for Xudabao 3, it now has 6 reactors under construction, with an installed capacity of 6.258 million kilowatts. In June 2018, Russia and China signed four agreements, notably for the construction of two VVER-1200 reactors in units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan plant in Jiangsu province. In addition, two more VVER-1200 units were to be built at the new site of Xudabao (also known as Xudapu) in Huludao, Liaoning Province. The agreements signed in June 2019 included a general contract for the construction of units 3 and 4 of Xudabao, as well as a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel. Rosatom will design the nuclear island and provide key equipment, as well as field supervision, installation supervision and commissioning services for the equipment supplied. The turbine generators and the rest of the plant will be supplied by China. The units are expected to be commissioned in 2027-2028. In February of this year, Russian company Atommash announced that it had started manufacturing major components for Xudabao 3. The company will manufacture and deliver two VVER-1200 reactors, two sets of steam generators, reactor cooling pumps , the main circulation piping and two pressurizers. . Work on Tianwan 7 and 8 and Xudabao 3 and 4 was launched on May 19 in a ceremony attended by video link by Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin. The ceremony included the pouring of the first concrete for Tianwan 7. The CNY 110 billion (USD 17 billion) Xudabao project was initially intended to include six Chinese-designed CAP1000 reactors, with units 1 and 2 in the first phase. Site preparation began in November 2010. The National Development and Reform Commission approved the project in January 2011. The National Nuclear Safety Administration of China announced its approval of the site selection for the Xudabao units 1 and 2 in April 2014. However, construction of these units has not yet started. Construction of Unit 4 is expected to begin next year. The Xudabao plant is owned by Liaoning Nuclear Power Company Limited, a joint venture between CNNC (70%), Datang International Power Generation Company (20%) and State Development and Investment Corporation (10%). Research and writing by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/First-concrete-poured-for-Xudabao-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos