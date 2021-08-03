Trump reacts to latest tax returns like man who committed all kinds of fraud





One hundred million years ago, when Donald Trump was running for President, he claimed that the reason he was breaking the decades-long tradition in which White House candidates voluntarily released their tax returns was that he was under verification but would bring them to the public as soon as possible. Obviously, like so much that came out of Trump’s mouth, the excuse and promise were lies: Experts say an audit doesn’t stop someone from going public with their tax return and Trump spent four years without ever spitting anything. Why was Trump so reluctant to share his tax documents? While we would never dare to think so, others have assumed it was because he had something, for example, possible tax evasion, fraud, connection to Russian oligarchs, etc. to hide. And six months after leaving office, he would like to continue to hide anything these tax returns might reveal!

Days after the Justice Department said the Treasury had to hand over six years of its tax returns to Congressional investigators who have been asking for them for two years, Trump and his lawyers announced that they planned to go until end of the world to ensure that its financial information is kept under lock and key. Ronald Fischetti, counsel for Trump, said in a statement: There is no evidence of wrongdoing here and I oppose the release of the statements not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the post of President of the United States. (Note: Trump is one of the only presidents in the past 50 years not to release his statements and move forward, unless another Trump shows up, other candidates will likely follow the precedent set by those with nothing to hide.) Fischetti also called the DOJ opinion absolutely ridiculous and said, let’s go fight this tooth and nail.

While the Trump team is undoubtedly terrified of Congressional investigators getting their hands on Trump’s tax returns, he is likely to be feeling cranky too given that Bidens’ decision DOJ is a reversal of that of William Barr, who claimed that the Treasury, then ruled by Trump footstool Steven Mnuchin, was justified in refusing to hand the documents to Congress. (In a dignified letter to the Ways and Means House, Mnuchin wrote in May 2019 that he determined that the committees’ request did not have a legitimate legislative purpose and that he did not was therefore not authorized to disclose requested returns and return information. Legal experts who, unlike Mnuchin, actually know the law, noted at the time that it would be unprecedented for the secretary not to hand over the reports, given that a law of 1924 expressly stipulates that upon written request of the chairman of the Ways and Means committee of the House of Representatives, the chairman of the Senate finance committee or the chairman of the joint committee on taxation, the secretary must provide that commission with any statement or statement information specified in that request. But Mnuchin, the loyal sidekick he was, had indicated for some time now that he would do no such thing.)

It’s unclear what happens now, but Trump will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to continue to hide anything that his returns may reveal a secret. According to the Wall Street Journal:

A judge has asked the parties to set a deadline for written arguments by Wednesday. It could be months before the judge finally decides whether the Treasury Department should deliver the reports to Congress. This decision could then be appealed.

While Trump could be lucky in this case and effectively block Congress from accessing his documents for who knows how long, it is also possible that his luck may turn out as it did in another case involving his documents. financial. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that its accountants must turn over their tax returns to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who could ultimately use them to send the ex-president to jail.

