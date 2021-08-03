Pac man Trump continues to swallow





Donald Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal problems into fundraising programs has long been recognized, but the former President’s tricks appear to have spread since his loss to Joe Biden, prompting further scrutiny and criticism. new criticism from campaign finance watchers and legal analysts.

Critics note that Trump has built an arsenal of political committees and nonprofit groups, made up of dozens of former administration officials and loyalists, who appear to aim to maintain his political hopes of a return and take revenge on the Republican critics in Congress. These groups have been aggressive in raising funds through sometimes misleading calls to the party base, polls of which show Trump shares the false beliefs that he lost the White House to fraud.

Just days after his defeat last November, Trump launched a new political action committee, dubbed Save America, which, along with his campaign and the Republican National Committee, quickly raked in tens of millions of dollars through SMS and email calls for an “electoral defense fund”. , ostensibly to fight the results with baseless lawsuits alleging fraud.

The fledgling Pac had raised $ 31.5 million ($ 26.5 million) by the end of the year, but Save America spent nothing on legal fees during the same period, according to public records. Led by Trumps 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Save America spent just $ 340,000 on fundraising expenses last year.

In another move, Trump announced last month that he was filing class actions against Facebook, Google and Twitter, alleging censorship over platform bans after the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill that Trump helped stoke. . But several legal experts have called the lawsuits frivolous and a fundraising ploy.

Trumps’ new legal ploy has raised red flags, in part because he has partnered with America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit group led by former White House official Brooke Rollins. During a press briefing with Trump, Rollins told his supporters they could join the trial by registering on a website, takeonbigtech.org, a claim belied by details on the website that featured a red button with the words DONATE to AFPI.

Experts express serious concerns about Trump’s tactics.

The president has deceived his donors. He asked them to donate money so that he could challenge the election results, but he then spent their contributions to pay off unrelated debts, said Adav Noti, former deputy general counsel at the Federal Election Commission and now chief of staff of the non-partisan organization. Legal center of the countryside.

Noti added: It’s dangerously close to fraud.

If an ordinary charity (or an individual who was not the President of the United States) had raised tens of millions of dollars through this kind of deception, they would be at serious risk of prosecution.

Such concerns haven’t stopped Trump’s fundraising machine from growing further with the launch of a super-political action committee, Make America Great Again Action, which can accept unlimited donations. The Super Political Action Committee and Save America are both headed by former Trump campaign manager Lewandowski, who did not respond to calls for comment.

The Super Pac has reportedly hosted at least two mega-donor events at Trumps Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey and Dallas, but it’s unclear how many have been carried so far.

The two political action committees are seen as vehicles for Trump to raise more funds to influence the 2022 congressional races, where he vowed to defeat several politicians such as the anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney, who voted to remove him this year after the attack on the Capitol.

Campaign records for the first six months of 2021 reveal that Trump’s political groups led by Save America raised $ 82 million, an unprecedented total for a former president. Save America has banked most of the funds while spending some to pay for Trump’s travel and other expenses, instead of challenging election results in states like Arizona, despite false allegations of fraud by Trump in this country.

Veteran campaign finance analysts say the multitude of Trump-linked groups launched since his defeat raise new questions about his political motives and intentions.

In addition to Trump’s fundraising arguments for his new political action committees and nonprofits, some major Republican groups have collaborated on fundraising since his defeat and continue to build on his grassroots appeal. of the party, despite Trump’s repeated lies that the election was stolen.

In the eight weeks after the election, for example, the Republican National Committee, the Trump campaign and Save America reportedly raised around $ 255 million, but spent only a small fraction on lawsuits.

Additionally, Trump’s stamp with small donors is still exploited by party allies, including the National Republican Senate Committee, the fundraising arm of Republican senators.

For example, the above committee in July, via email, presented a free Trump t-shirt for a limited number of donors writing checks from $ 35 to $ 5,000 to protect the America First Majority.

Likewise, the Republican National Committee, in a July 19 email alert, made a case to become an official Trump life member in 2021 for donors who donated $ 45 or more by midnight.

Charlie Black, a longtime Republican agent, said Republican committees realize that Trump’s name has the most popular appeal with the grassroots, so naturally they’ll try to find ways to use his name. brand where they can to raise more funds.

But legal analysts warn that Trump’s new fundraising modus operandi is different and carries obvious risks for unintentional donors and U.S. campaign finance laws.

Our nations’ campaign finance and anti-fraud laws have failed to measure up to Trump’s schemes, Common Cause’s Ryan said. So my only advice for Trump supporters is to watch out for donors!

