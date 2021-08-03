Jokowi must apologize for repainting the president’s plane





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Researchers from the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (Fitra) Gunardi Ridwan evaluates the president Joko Widodoneed to apologize to the public regarding the repaintingpresidential plane in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is suspected that the painting costs cost the state budget 2 billion rupees. “I think the president should confirm and apologize to the public, so that there is no uproar in the community and maintain the authority of the central government,” Gunardi said. CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (3/8). He felt that the authority of Jokowi’s government could be reduced because so far the center has often pressured regions to be sensitive to the use of their budgets amid the pandemic situation of Covid-19. “If this happens at the presidential level, the central government will lack authority as it often pushes austerity policies [anggaran di tengah pandemi] at the regional level, ”he said. Gunardi wondered if the paint replacement on the presidential plane was urgent or if it could be done later. If not urgent, replacing the paint is tagged as a waste of the budget. He also called on the central government to be more sensitive to the current pandemic conditions in Indonesia. “I also don’t know how often the president uses the presidential plane or helicopter. If the schedule is down due to the pandemic situation, it is better that the budget be diverted to the sectors that have it. no longer needed, ”he said. In addition, Gunardi also mocked the legislature for failing to control the executive program. This is proved by the passage of the repaint of the presidential plane which is only known to the public at that time. The repaint of the presidential plane was revealed to the public after numerous downloads by aviation expert Alvin Lie. He revealed that the presidential plane had been repainted in red and white. Sources at the Palace said the cost of repainting the presidential plane or the BBJ 2 plane was around 2 billion rupees. However, the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono rejected the painting of the plane as a form of budget madness. Heru said that the painting of the presidential plane was planned for the 75th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia in 2020. However, the activity was not carried out immediately because the plane was not not yet entered the routine maintenance period. (rzr / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



