Scots’ aversion to Boris Johnson should not blind them to the merits of unions

Perhaps an Englishman by the name of Johnson will still struggle to find a warm welcome in Scotland, given the great Doctor’s notoriously bitter feelings. During a visit to the Highlands in 1776, he declared that the noblest prospect a Scotsman will ever see is the high road that leads him to England. It was one of his most charitable observations.

Its namesake as Prime Minister is heading to Scotland today with a popularity rating only slightly higher north of the border than that enjoyed by the famous 18th century lexicographer. The SNP would have his fellow Scots believe that Boris Johnson is the latest in a long line of English leaders determined to demean an ancient nation and deny its right to self-determination.

The job of the prime ministers is to convince them otherwise and it will take more than a fleeting visit to achieve this. There are those in Scotland who think Mr Johnson’s unpopularity is part of the problem, the obverse of England, where he has shown an extraordinary ability to reach voters in areas traditionally hostile to the Tories .

The extent of the SNP’s success in the Holyrood election in May was attributed in part to the Boris factor preventing the Tories from winning the seats the party hoped to win. In the later stages of the campaign, Nicola Sturgeon shifted tactics from independence to asking voters who they wanted to make decisions about her or Mr Johnson’s future.

At the height of the pandemic, she appeared on television almost daily to tell Scots what they could and couldn’t do, giving the impression of a one-woman dictatorship that her subjects seemed to find oddly reassuring. . His pragmatic handling of the crisis has often been compared favorably to the alleged mess unfolding in England, although the results for the two countries are not very different.

Ms Sturgeon was able to use the pandemic to highlight differences in government style and substance at a time when Mr Johnson is keen to accentuate the ties that unite. Yesterday, the Prime Minister continued to march to the beat of her own drum, announcing the end of the remaining lockdown measures on August 9, with mass gatherings finally allowed weeks after England. Wearing a mask will remain compulsory in indoor public spaces and in transport. Ms Sturgeon retained voters’ credit for a conspicuously less reckless approach despite chairing a checkered record in rolling out vaccines and handling school closings and exams, not to mention keeping Covid out of homes care or block the arrival of new variants.

The big question, once we get back to normal life and normal politics, is whether she can translate this into support for a new discourse on independence, aiming for another plebiscite in 2023. Recent polls have suggested that enthusiasm for separatism wanes as questions re-emerge about Scotland’s ability to survive on its own. A recent poll found that 48% would be in favor of leaving the Union, up from 52% in April. Professor Sir John Curtice, the University of Strathclyde psephologist, said this indicated a cooling of the zeal for independence.

The truth is that there has never been any real ardor for independence. Just before the 2014 referendum, a rogue poll panicked the establishment by suggesting a possible victory for the Yes campaign. The same day, however, it was 55:45 against. Brexit appeared to rekindle separatist fervor because Scotland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, but the pandemic may well have countered that by showing Scotland the benefits of being part of the Union, especially be able to access financial assistance and vaccines.

Ironically, Boris Johnson’s task is the opposite of what he faced with Brexit. Then he had to convince British voters that EU membership was not to their long-term advantage despite a powerful campaign by Remainers to warn of the doomsday consequences if we left. In Scotland, he has to persuade a majority that they face the shortage outside the Union, and they would certainly have struggled to cope during the pandemic.

The Treasury leave scheme has protected some 900,000 Scottish jobs and around 10 billion has been allocated through the Barnett formula in addition to direct support to people and businesses in Scotland. These are the numbers that Mr Johnson can be expected to make a lot of noise when he visits this week.

Whichever way the SNP cut it, they’ll find it hard to deny that the UK’s financial weight helped them weather a potential disaster, itself an echo of why Scotland has sought union with England in the first place after the Darien fiasco of over 300 years ago. since. Faced with national bankruptcy, they found salvation in partnership with their bigger neighbor.

The fear of Unionists in Scotland is that Mr Johnson is not the best person to champion this cause. He has previously ruled out allowing Scotland to hold a legitimate referendum, which is a matter reserved under the 1998 devolution regulations.

Yet just this week, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, appeared to change that stance, arguing that such would happen if it was the established will of voters. Under the right circumstances, the Westminster government would not prevent the Scottish public from expressing their thoughts on the matter, he said.

Mr Gove realizes that the Tories must avoid finding themselves in a position where the English are seen as denying the Scots a democratic vote, because this will become the narrative of the nationalists. Better to call for a promotion of trade unions which benefits both the Scots and the English.

After the double challenge of Brexit and the pandemic, Mr Johnson is arguably faced with the biggest of all: keeping the Union intact. It is fraying around the edges, with Northern Ireland’s position also being questioned by the impact of the Brexit deal on its relations with the rest of the UK.

Some see the merit of a constitutional solution more devolved to the four parties, including an English parliament, effectively leading to a federal Britain. However, such radicalism does not appeal to Mr Johnson. He hopes that the innate pragmatism of the Scots will prevail whether they like him personally or not.