PM KISAN 9th installment date, time 2021: CONFIRMED! Modi government has this GOOD NEWS for Samman Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries Check status details online at pmkisan.gov.in





Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi updated the news:The wait is over for the farmers, who are waiting for their 9th tranche of PM KISAN. There is good news for all farmers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today. Prime Minister Modi informed that the government will release the next tranche of PM-KISAN funds under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on August 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government program 100% funded by the Indian government. Launched on December 1, 2018, the program promises income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments to small and marginal farming families, having combined land ownership / ownership of up to 2 hectares. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: The funds will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. There are different categories of exclusion for the plan. The central government paid another installment to Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi on May 14, 2021, to support farmers. About Rs 19,000 crore was transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, the government announced on May 14. This will directly benefit around 10 crore of farmers. This amount is proving to be of great benefit to these farming families in these difficult circumstances. So far, around Rs 1.35,000 crore has reached around 11 crore farmers nationwide under this program. It is over Rs 1,25,000 crore directly in the farmers accounts and without any intermediary. Of this total, over Rs 60,000 crore was transferred to farmers’ accounts during the Corona period alone. It may take a few days for this farmer to check the PM-KSNY deposit, status, list, etc. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) program was launched with the aim of supplementing the incomes of small and medium farmers. This program coupled with the Digital India initiative has made it possible to achieve the benefits of PM KISAN to 12 crore of farmers in the country. Farmers, who have received the eight installments, do not have to request the 9th installment. They will receive the 9th payment directly into their bank account in due course. However, farmers, who have not obtained the eighth installment or other installments, should check their status on the pm kisan online portal www-pmkisan-gov-in or through the mobile app. For now, the government has mentioned August 2021 for the 9th installment. Know the process for checking the latest payout details here; Step by step guide to check the latest payout details 1. Visit the official website www.pmkisan.gov.in 2. Click on the farmers corner given on the home page of the official website 3. Click on the list of beneficiaries option 4. Correctly select your state, district / sub-district, block and village details. 5. Click the Get Report option 6. Click on the list of beneficiaries appears on the screen 7. Check your name and confirm 8. Return to the pmksny home page. 9. Click again on the beneficiary status button 10. Enter your Aadhaar card details, or your cell phone number, or your account number. 11. Click the Get date button 12. The status of your installment payment will appear on the screen.

