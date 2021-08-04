Little change in China’s disaster response from Tangshan to Zhengzhou – Radio Free Asia

Forty-five years after a severe earthquake devastated the northern city of Tangshan, survivors say the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) response to a ruling disaster is still poor compared to those of the past. praise for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in state media. .

Wang Lihua was only four years old when the Great Tangshan Earthquake rocked Tangshan in northern Hebei Province with an intensity measuring XI (extreme) on the Mercali scale just before 4 a.m. on July 28, 1976.

At least 242,000 people died, according to official reports at the time, although some estimates pushed the death toll much higher.

Wang remembers being left behind as his mother rushed to try to save neighbors under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

“People were helping each other back then, I have to be honest about that,” Wang told RFA in a recent interview. “The troops came later to clear the rubble, but before that there was no help, and it was really difficult.”

Wang said the worst thing about the Tangshan earthquake was the lack of pre-shock or prior warning from authorities, a pattern that was repeated recently when the central city of Zhengzhou was hit without warning by a massive flood. which swept pedestrians and cars from the streets, and left people drowning or scrambling for their lives as waters entered subway tunnels, trains and stations.

“There was no early warning and the rescue operation was slow to start,” Wang said. “There were enormous difficulties from the earthquake until the arrival of the PLA, especially for the wounded.”

“There was no water – they were pretty much left there to die.”

The anniversary of the earthquake received muted coverage by state media, with state news agency Xinhua posting photos of people gathering in front of an earthquake memorial wall in Tangshan.

As with the Zhengzhou floods and previous disasters, state media coverage has generally focused on the heroic actions of PLA soldiers and miraculous rescues, regardless of complaints from victims on the ground.

Another late response

Forty-five years after Tangshan, people are wondering on social media about another seemingly late response and the lack of warning during the Zhengzhou floods.

Why didn’t the Zhengzhou authorities warn people in time? messages wanted to know. Why has the government failed to act to protect people in the Jingguang Road Tunnel and in the tunnels and trains on Line 5 of the subway?

The section of the north-south highway that crosses the provincial capital of Henan, Zhengzhou, is nearly two kilometers long and is six meters above the ground.

The volume of the tunnel is approximately 300,000 cubic meters. In less than three hours, more than 200 cars in the tunnel were damaged and six people were killed, according to official figures, some of whom fear was an underestimation of the true death toll.

According to US-based political commentator Heng He, the CCP’s political reward system does little to reward officials who prevent major disasters.

“No matter how well you have prevented something, it will not be marked. [as an achievement on your record]”Heng said.” This is why officials prefer to launch disaster relief operations, rather than prevent disasters. “

He said the build-up and release of upstream water following heavy rains on July 19 triggered a “man-made disaster” in Zhengzhou City.

Orders from above

Similarities in the government’s response in Tangshan and Zhengzhou appear to be linked to a lack of standard emergency protocols for local governments, which means delays in awaiting higher-level orders, Heng said.

“Emergency protocols are there to tell you what to do and what not to do,” Heng said. “If these are not available, all they can do in China’s totalitarian system is to wait. [for orders]. “

He said that to the CCP’s liking, standardized emergency protocols would concentrate too much decision-making power in the hands of local governments.

“They cannot allow local officials and departments to wield too much power,” Heng said, adding that the net result is that rescue operations simply cannot be mobilized in time to save people if the managers cannot act independently at the local level. level.

According to the CCP spokesperson, the People’s Daily, the Zhengzhou branch of the People’s Armed Police sent only about 150 officers along with about 5,800 kayaks and other equipment to aid relief efforts, to serve a city of over 10 million people.

“The ultimate power to command the army at the time was in the hands of Mao Zedong, and no one else could order him,” Heng said. “It’s still the same today.

“The CPC Central Military Commission has taken over the command of the People’s Armed Police, so that local detachments cannot issue their own orders,” he said, referring to a reform that took place under the CCP leader Xi Jinping in 2018.

The armed police relief tasks were then contracted out to a company, China Aneng, which sent the first group of about 50 people from Hebei, Anhui, Jiangsu and elsewhere a day after that. floods hit Zhengzhou on July 20.

German water conservation expert Wang Weiluo said that while there had been an improvement in disaster relief capabilities in China since Tangshan, it was not organizational.

“It’s mainly at the technical level: pumps, excavators, etc.,” Wang said. “They certainly have a lot more technical ability than before.”

“What has not changed is the absolute and centralized command structure for disaster relief operations,” he said.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.