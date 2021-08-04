Turkish Cypriot leader tells UN: leave Varosha alone | cyprus, politics





NICOSIA – New Turkish Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar, who has said he wants the world to recognize the isolated and occupied part of Cyprus, has said the United Nations will never take possession of the abandoned seaside resort of Varosha. Tatar, taking the example of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped elect him, is moving forward with his plan to reopen Varosha despite condemnations, including from the UN Security Council. A 1984 UN resolution, which carries no weight, said Varosha’s properties that were mostly owned by Greek Cypriots should be returned to them, but Erdogan has shown he doesn’t care. The pro-government Turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah, a propaganda arm of the Erdogan regime, said Tatar had led a meeting of officials in the self-proclaimed republic on the isolated side that no country other than Turkey recognizes. Tatar, who rejected reunification, an idea that failed despite decades of talks after Turkey’s illegal invasion in 1974 seized and occupied the northern third of the island, said the reopening of Varosha is a key element of its strategy. Only the Turkish army had been allowed to enter the resort area, where Erdogan ordered part of a beach to be reopened in 2020 ahead of the October elections to give Tatar a boost over the leader. Turkish Cypriot at the time, Mustafa Akinci, who had fallen out of favor with the Turkish president. . Tatar said 3.5% of Varosha had been converted to a civilian area and would be open to a settlement which would be decided by the Real Estate Commission, while Greek Cypriots could be excluded from their properties. “Varosha is within the borders of the TRNC, there are comments such as his transfer to the UN,” he said, using the name of the occupied party that no other country has. accepted. “We will never respect that and these decisions are not binding on us. It is human rights that bind us and the former owners (of the region). For these returns to be made to them, the Real Property Commission must produce these decisions, ”he said of the refusal to let the UN take them over.

