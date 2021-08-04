Maryland judge convicts lobbyist linked to Trump for defying court order





Gaffney provided several explanations for defying the court, including that Ma was passing false information about her client to the FBI. He did not provide details, but POLITICO reported in May that Justice Department officials had asked about Bennett’s lobbying work for clients of foreign governments.

The complainant, we believe, was making false statements to the FBI and the federal government about my clients’ activities, Gaffney said. The FBI and federal authorities summarily pulled out … once they realized there was nothing there, Bennetts’ attorney claimed.

Justice Department officials declined to say whether an investigation into Bennett or his company, Avenue Strategies, is ongoing or has been completed.

But Fogleman said ignoring the court order to turn over the information relating to the civil lawsuit was not the right way to address such concerns. The judge said the Bennetts camp could have sought to limit the discovery, postpone related deadlines or make certain documents confidential, but never made such a request.

It was a bad decision, the judge said. The simple answer is: file a motion for a protection order. The answer is not: ignore it and see how long we can do it.

Gaffney also said he was alarmed by the receipt of calls from POLITICO following various filings in the civil case in recent months and concluded that a smear campaign against his client was underway.

Someone put POLITICO on this thing. It is in this amalgamation and mishmash of all kinds of minefields that my client could potentially step in, Gaffney added. I just thought the greatest good here was to protect his reputation. POLITICO jumps on it and it looks like ax work on my client.

It almost seems, Your Honor, that every time we drop something in the clerks’ office, POLITICO would know about it, complained Gaffney. It seems that every motion we table gets flagged.

Bennett served as a campaign manager for the 2016 Ben Carsons campaign and later became a Trump campaign advisor. After former President Donald Trump was elected, he and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski opened Avenue Strategies, a lobby shop with an office a few blocks from the White House. The firm’s international wing, Avenue Strategies Global, has represented a multitude of spendthrift clients over the years, including Citgo, Ukrainian politician Yulia Tymoshenko and the governments of Qatar and Zimbabwe.

Ma, who was a leading political and communications advisor to the Carsons campaign and then also aided the Trump campaign, says she had a deal with Avenue to attract potential clients.

The Bennetts company was considered one of the few with good access to Trump’s White House, but after Joe Bidens’ victory, Bennett announced earlier this year that Avenue was shutting down. He attributed the decision to the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Washington, DC, and the impact of the coronavirus.

Bennett said he plans to join a new company, but did not provide more details. During the hearing, Gaffney said one of the reasons they did not comply with the discovery order was because Gaffney was concerned it would take Bennett’s career further down the line.

Despite the fact that Bennett and Ma are both vocal supporters of Trump, Gaffney suggested on Tuesday that the litigation was some sort of retaliation against his client for his support of Trump.

It would seem the only reason we were speaking today is because my client was working for President Trump, Gaffney said.

Bennetts’ attorney also drew the ire of judges for suggesting that someone in the clerk’s office may have intentionally misdirected documents in the case, but provided no evidence of misconduct.

I don’t like it, said Fogleman. This is certainly not the way to make a case. We do not deal in court with what are called alternative facts. There are no alternative facts. We are not dealing with conspiracy theories.

Gaffney begged the judge to lift the default order, saying he was responsible for handling the case and that it would be a grave injustice to essentially bar Bennett from defending himself against the allegation he broke up a contract with Ma.

However, Mas’ attorney said moving forward with the discovery now would drag the case even further.

It’s not just 18 months we were talking about. Were talking about two years that the accused simply did not respond, said Albert Moseley II. This will eventually last for another year.

Ultimately, Fogleman refused Bennetts ‘request to lift the default judgment which also appeared to include a partial freeze of Bennetts’ assets. In addition to the delay, the judge said he was not convinced Bennett would comply with the order to exchange information.

It makes no sense for this court to order the accused to do something that he has already been ordered to do and refused to comply. It’s like saying, “This time I really mean it,” the judge added. It undermines the authority of the courts and it is absurd to order that something be done that has already been ordered.

With the default judgment remaining in effect, the only question remaining in the case is the amount of damages, if any, that Bennett and his company will be ordered to pay to Ma for breach of contract. A hearing on this issue is scheduled for September 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/03/maryland-judge-trump-lobbyist-502284 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos