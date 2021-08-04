Former Jokowi guards serve as Paspampres commander





The current Danpaspampres, Major General Agus Subiyanto, has been promoted to Pangdam III / Siliwangi. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Transfers to Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) headquarters, Cilangkap, east Jakarta, have resumed. TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has transferred and promoted positions within TNI in order to meet organizational and career development needs as well as optimize the implementation of increasingly complex and dynamic tasks. of TNI. “Based on the decree of the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces number Kep / 684 / VIII / 2021 of August 2, 2021 regarding the dismissal and appointment to posts within the TNI, it was determined that the transfer and promotion of 60 – the TNI officers of rank (pati) consist of 31 pati TNI AD, 13 TNI AL starch and 16 TNI AU starch, ”said on Tuesday the head of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Center for Penum Puspen, Colonel Marin Edys Riyanto in Jakarta (3/8). Among those transferred was the Commander of the Presidential Security Forces (Danpaspampres), Major General Agus Subiyanto, who was promoted to Commander of the Regional Military Command (Pangdam) III / Siliwangi. Position Danpaspamprés will be occupied by Brigadier General Tri Budi Utomo, now Deputy Commander General of Special Forces Command (Wadanjen) Kopassus. Tri was once the commander of the A Paspampres group, which was responsible for guarding President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Tri is known to be a general born in Solo, Central Java. With this promotion, his rank will be raised to two stars or the rank of major general. In addition, the commander of the Joint Regional Agricultural Command (Pangkogabwilhan), Lt. Gen. Agus Rohman, has been replaced due to his retirement. Pangdam XVI / Pattimura Major General Jeffry Apoly Rahawarin has been promoted to the post of Pangkogabwilan. In addition, Major General Bambang Ismawan of the Deputy Intelligence Service (Asintel) of KSAD was promoted to the rank of Pangdam XVI / Pattimura, Major General Nugroho Budi Wiyanto, who previously served as Pangdam III / Siliwangi, was promoted Inspector General of the Army (Irjenad). During this time, the post of Wadanjen Kopassus will be occupied by Colonel Inf. Deddy Suryadi, who is currently the commander of the military command (Korem) Danrem 074 / Warastratama (Surakarta). The post of Chief of Staff of the Jaya Regional Military Command (Kasdam) has also changed from Brigadier General Muhammad Saleh Mustafa to Brigadier General Bobby Rinal Makmun. From the Navy, Pangkogabwilhan I Laksdya I Nyoman Gede Ariawan has reached retirement age and his post will be held by Admiral Muhammad Ali, who now serves as KSAL Planning Assistant (Asrena). The Commander of Fleet Command (Pangkoarmada) I Laksda Abdul Rasyid Kacong has been transferred to Asrena KSAL. Meanwhile, the Commander of the Trans-Sea Military Command (Pangkolinlamil), Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, has been promoted to Pangkoarmada I. The post of Pangkilonlamil will be occupied by Laksma Erwin S Aldedharma, who is now the head of state- major of Koarmada I.

