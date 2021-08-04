Mark Meadows refuses to name Trump cabinet members who met at New Jersey Golf Club





Mark Meadows has declined to name the former Cabinet officials he met at former President Donald Trump’s Golf Club in New Jersey last week.

The former White House chief of staff declined to go into details on Monday as he dismissed the media storm that ensued after saying “cabinet members” were gathering, which some took for a reference to an alternate presidency as Trump claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Trump and his close allies, including Meadows, are also coming under scrutiny with the release of notes showing the former president urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election corrupt during of his efforts to overturn the results and the start of the House Select Committee investigation. in the Capitol riot of January 6.

Meadows told Newsmax he was “obviously” referring to Cabinet members from “previous times” during his cable news interview last Thursday,

“Even though I was just referring to his own kitchen cabinet, I was talking about what we need to do to move the ‘America First’ agenda forward,” Meadows joked, referring to Trump’s preferred policies.

“I can tell you it’s not hard to improve [President] Joe Biden and his appalling record in terms of the economy, in terms of the border, in terms of everything that is going on. We were talking about this. We were talking about how we were going to engage in 2022 and 2024. Millions of Americans want President Trump to run again and be in the White House, and obviously that was brought up in this conversation, ”he said. he added.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly sympathized with Meadows, saying the media response was overblown, but asked the former Trump official if he was disclosing who was present.

“I’m not going to list how many people were there,” Meadows said after complimenting Kelly for being “really good” after the question. “But there were a few former Cabinet members who joined us for dinner that night.”

Meadows then reiterated that the meetings focused on future elections and Trump’s policy “achievements”. He also said that there were a lot of people, “not just former Cabinet members,” who “really wanted him to be in the White House because it was better for them and definitely better for the. America”.

Last week, in a conversation with Newsmax host Steve Cortes, a former Trump adviser, Meadows pointed out that the talks focused on “plans to move forward in a real way” with Trump at the head of the effort. He also warned that he was “not authorized to speak for the president”.

His choice of words, mainly saying that “cabinet members” are meeting, has made waves at a time when some Trump allies are claiming, without presenting evidence of a real way forward, that the former president can be reinstated in the White House, including My Pillow. CEO Mike Lindell.

“I can’t help but think about this interview. The former chief of staff speaks as if there is a shadow presidency (there isn’t) at a time when there is a conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated (he won’t) and as Trump urged some advisers continue to say, ”tweeted New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

