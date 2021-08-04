During DNC Fundraiser, Biden Accuses GOP of Spreading ‘Fear, Lies and Broken Promises’ About Voting Rights | Washington Examiner





President Joe Biden on Monday challenged Democratic fundraisers to help him “continue to break through the Republican fog” over voting rights. “It’s about who can vote and if the vote counts and who counts that vote. We have a system that does both of these things with independence and integrity, but what Republicans want to do is say that one political party can decide whether a vote counts, ”the president said during a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee. “This is outrageous. We are going to fight like hell to make sure this does not happen. It is one of the most important things we can do.” BIDEN BECOMES BIBLICAL IN FIERY SPEECH REBUINS THE POWER OF “VOTING RIGHTS” Biden directly accused Republicans of “offering nothing but fear, lies and broken promises.” “We must continue to pierce the Republican fog that government is not the problem and show that we, the people, are still the solution,” he continued. “You have to be able to vote. This is the most important thing we can do. And we will have to win races from top to bottom.” The President asserted that “if we make the right decision over the next few years, 50 years from now people will look back and say, ‘This was when America won the 21st century.’ I really believe it. But we can’t do it without you. You know, we have to prove that democracies can work. “ He also claimed that autocrats like Chinese President Xi Jinping believed that “in the modern world things change so quickly, so rapidly that democracies cannot unite and unite to compete with autocratic governments. “. “We have to show that democracies can work and protect. And I think that will have an impact on our influence in the world more than anything,” the president concluded. “I think the country is ready, and thanks to you, I think we are going to be able to do it.” Biden has stepped up his rhetoric on “voting rights” in recent weeks after members of his own party criticized him for not doing enough to rally support for the “For the People Act” ahead of a decisive Senate vote. early this summer. The measure was passed by the House with Democratic votes, but failed in the upper house when all 50 GOP senators rejected it. Biden’s Justice Department also escalated tensions with Republican-controlled states in late July over election laws and supposedly restrictive audits. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER “The right to vote of all eligible citizens is the central pillar of our democracy, and the Department of Justice will use all authorities at its disposal to zealously protect this right,” wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland in a note describing policy changes. “The guidelines released today outline certain federal laws that help ensure free, fair and secure elections. In case of violation of these laws, the Ministry of Justice will not hesitate to act. Original location: During DNC fundraiser, Biden accuses GOP of spreading ‘fear, lies and broken promises’ about voting rights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denvergazette.com/wex/at-dnc-fundraiser-biden-accuses-gop-of-spreading-fear-lies-and-broken-promises-on-voting/article_df22ac0f-62e7-55e5-b90a-08f5c16796b8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos