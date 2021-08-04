Extended PPKM, Minister of Agriculture: Controlled food availability





DRAWING. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo in a special interview with tribunnews.com at the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Jakarta, Wednesday (29/1/2020). TRIBUNNEWS / HERUDIN

Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. The Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) ensures the availability of food to meet the needs of the community during the implementation of the Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) under safe and controlled conditions. As is known, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced the extension of level 4 of the PPKM until August 9. “Based on our monitoring on the ground, we can guarantee that the food availability until the end of next year is in a safe and controlled position,” Agriculture Minister (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin said. Limpo in a written statement, Tuesday (3/8). Syahrul said that so far, more than 11 products are continuously serviced every day. The eleven products include rice, meat, sugar, eggs, chili, shallots, garlic, chicken pieces and cooking oil. Read also: PPKM extended, BI adjusts bank declaration deadline “In fact, we also maintain soybeans as a commodity that we have to prepare. As with all existing staple foods, rice is a commodity that we have to prepare properly, ”he explained. Additionally, Syahrul has admitted that he is currently preparing for the 2021 (MT) planting season which will run from July to December. It is believed that the productivity of the MT II season can be maximized and able to meet existing targets. For information, Indonesia’s planting season 1 in 2020 is capable of producing around 17 million tonnes of rice. Meanwhile, domestic consumption is only 14.6 million tons. This means that this month Indonesia still has rice stocks of around 3 million tonnes. “Then enter the second planting season insyaallah will be carried out from July to December, we will have about 14 million tons. So at the end of December we are very sure of our stock Out of stock, he said. Read also: Bank Mandiri economists are optimistic that second quarter 2021 economic growth will reach 6.9% The high productivity of this year’s planting season, the agriculture minister said, could not be separated from the various directives of President Joko Widodo who called for validation, acceleration and full consolidation with various parties to prepare national food needs in a sustainable manner. Especially in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic, where the food sector must absolutely be available at all times. “So we make sure that our food needs until December are very safe and under control. It’s just that there are price increases in some areas because the dynamics are different. is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Bulog continue to work together and we are also moving 163,000 factories all over Indonesia, ”said Syahrul. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Publisher: Tendi Mahadi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/ppkm-diperpanjang-mentan-ketersediaan-pangan-terkendali

