Dark Money finances Trump’s big lie uncovered in New Yorker history by Jane Mayer





The tireless black money sleuth Jane Mayer of The New Yorker has done another major bust, this time in the realm of the Big Lie and the lavishly funded right-wing ratfcking infrastructure. It begins with the prolonged farce that drags on in Arizona, in large part because it was designed to drag on in Arizona and elsewhere. She names Patrick Byrne, the founder of Overstock.com, as one of the main sugar daddies behind this particular exercise in militarized futility. But Mayer also points out that the entire conservative black money machine has been diverted from some of its traditional goals and has supported a national effort not only to suppress the right to vote, but also to delegitimize the electoral process itself. One motor supplies power to the other.

Ralph Neas has been involved in battles for voting rights since the 1980s, when, as a Republican, he was executive director of the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights. He oversaw an Arizona audit study for the non-partisan Century Foundation, and told me that while the audit is a “joke”, it can still have “extraordinary consequences.” He said, “The Maricopa County audit reveals exactly what the big lie is. If they come up with an analysis that discredits the results of the 2020 Arizona election, it will be replicated in other states, adding to the chaos. This will allow new legislation. Millions of Americans could be disenfranchised, helping Donald Trump get re-elected in 2024. That’s the bottom line. Maricopa County is the lens through which to see everything. It’s not so much 2020, but 2022 and 2024. It is a coordinated national effort to not only distort what happened in 2020, but to win back the House of Representatives and the Presidency.

And, it must be said, to perpetuate this control in order to raise more of the national wealth and maintain it there. Because, despite all the shocking talk about conspiracy theories and democracy, it’s now and always about establishing a permanent oligarchy and, if some sort of fascism ensues, well, bonus, isn’t isn’t it?

While the Arizona audit may appear to be the product of local extremists, it has been fueled by sophisticated, well-funded national organizations whose boards of directors include some of the wealthiest and most prominent conservatives in the world. country. Black money organizations, backed by undisclosed donors, have relentlessly promoted the myth that America’s elections are riddled with fraud, and, according to leaked documents of their internal deliberations, they drafted, supported, and in some cases , took credit for state laws that make it more difficult to vote.

For example, the Heritage Foundation is involved, according to Mayer, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who is attacking the power of money in all of our political institutions. Leonard Leo, not content with distorting federal justice between generations, now turns to his dark magic to cheat the elections. But Mayer also follows the money to its source, which in this case happens to be the most usual of the usual subjects.

These disparate nonprofits have one thing in common: They all received funding from the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation. Based in Milwaukee, the private tax-exempt organization has become an extraordinary force in persuading mainstream Republicans to support sweeping challenges to electoral rules, a tactic once relegated to the far right. With an endowment of some eight hundred and fifty million dollars, the foundation funds a network of groups that have fueled fear of voter fraud, in some cases for years. Public records show that, since 2012, the foundation has spent some eighteen million dollars to support eleven conservative groups involved in electoral matters.

I know people in Wisconsin who have spent their entire public careers fighting the poisonous influence of the Bradley Foundation, the scent of which pervades nearly every major institution in the state, including, alas, my alma mater well -loved. It was a major driver of the rise of Congressman Paul Ryan, Janesville’s starving zombie-eyed grandmother, and behind Scott Walker, the spectacle-eyed homunculus hired by Koch Industries to manage their Midwestern branch once known as the state of Wisconsin, and behind Ron Johnson, the lingering scourge of the United States Senate. So the Bradley Foundation has succeeded in harming the national government in so many different ways, including promoting and electing dismal candidates statewide.

Cleta Mitchell, a staunchly partisan Republican election lawyer, who joined the organization’s board of directors in 2012. Until recently, she was virtually unknown to most Americans. But on January 3, the Washington Post disclosed the contents of a private phone call, recorded the day before, in which Trump threatened election officials in Georgia with a “criminal offense” unless they could ” find »11,780 more votes for him – just enough to change the results. Also on the call was Mitchell, who challenged officials to provide documents proving the deceased had not voted. The call was widely criticized as a dishonest effort to overturn the election, and Foley & Lardner, the Milwaukee-based law firm where Mitchell was a partner, announced that it was “concerned” about his role and then is separated from her. Trump’s call prompted the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor to open a criminal investigation.

Do yourself a favor and read it all. Jane Mayer found the taproot. It’s not about Donald Trump, or the My Pillow idiot, or even the people who attacked the United States Capitol. It’s all about the money, and who has it, and who wants to keep it, and, here’s a revelation, it’s probably not you.

Charles P. Pierce

