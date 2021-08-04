Boris Johnson blamed for ‘unforgivable’ school closing delays and exam chaos

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Prime Minister has been criticized for his “wild optimism”

Boris Johnson’s attempt to ‘bluff’ his way through the Covid pandemic has left the government with no contingency plan to close schools or cut exams, according to a damning new report. The Institute for Government (IfG) think tank said the “biggest problem” for education had been the failure in the summer of 2020 to learn from previous mistakes and prepare for new waves virus. His report claimed that the prime minister deliberately ordered officials not to write back-up plans, a mistake that subsequently led to the cancellation of GCSEs and A-levels just months before their deadline. The IfG said the government’s “refusal” to carry out life-saving contingency planning was the “most unforgivable” aspect of its handling of the pandemic for schools. The think tank blamed Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, whose response to the pandemic has been characterized by “wild optimism.” The failures listed in the report include: That there was no plan to close schools in March 2020. According to an official: “Obviously it would have been better if we had had a plan to get off the shelf. You wouldn’t want to do that by 48 hours or less’

‘Harmful’ relationship between No.10 and DfE – crucial decisions were made by No.10 without the direct involvement of Willamson, who “appears not to have been directly involved in any of the key meetings prior to the initial decision. to close schools in March 2020 ”

“Appalling communication” – between mid-March and the end of May 2020, no less than 148 new guidance documents, or updates to existing material, were distributed to schools, “putting schools under pressure”

The decision to “discredit” to announce that all elementary school students will return by the summer

Williamson’s failure on March 31, 2020, to consult with the exam regulator Ofqual to have exams canceled and students get calculated results – which led to the “algorithm” which has been criticized for penalizing exams. disadvantaged students

Williamson being unable to explain how GCSEs, A-levels and BTecs would be assessed in January 2021, beyond the slogan that it is ‘time to trust teachers, not algorithms’ The Department of Education (DfE) hit back at the report, highlighting guidelines released in August 2020 on how to handle future covid outbreaks in schools and a letter to Ofqual in October regarding exams as evidence it foresaw the future. But the think tank cited a No.10 source who said officials had received a ‘clear direction’ from Johnson not to make contingency plans for the coming months, despite deep uncertainty over Covid as the fall months approach. According to the source, the government’s view was that “if you prepare for these things not to happen, then the result is that they are much more likely not to happen” and that the “failure of the Prime Minister is to bluff ”. The source added, “To talk about things to such an extent that they will happen by the force of his own personality. Which is a very powerful tool. But the virus does not listen to these messages.

The report states that Williamson’s certainty as early as June 2020 that schools would reopen in September and that the exams take place in 2021 was a cause of frustration among union leaders who wanted a Plan B to fold. Ultimately, there was a return of schools in September and further confusion in the New Year when some primary schools were opened and then closed again on the same day on January 4, in accordance with the national lockdown. “Throughout 2020, not only the Prime Minister, but Education Ministers and in particular Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, seemed determined to appear to be in control of events that they in fact could not control.” , indicates the report. “There have been repeated claims that this or that would happen – that test kits would be available in schools in September, for example, or that schools would absolutely reopen in January 2021, or that exams would definitely take place in 2021. – to the point where they did not happen, forcing last minute U-turns. “This did not change until 2021, when a ‘roadmap’ based more on data than on dates was finally adopted – an approach that eventually began to recognize the uncertainties and share them with the government. audience, parents and teachers. “

Labor Secretary of State for Education Kate Green criticized the government for ‘rejecting’ party calls for a contingency plan for exams last fall, prompting a second year of “exam chaos” for the students. “It is clear that the responsibility for this does not lie only with the failing Education Secretary, but with the Prime Minister himself,” she said. “Boris Johnson needs to take responsibility for his failures and urgently define the support that will be made available to students, parents and teachers on Results Day to ensure that no young person is wasted future opportunities due to the failure of its response to the pandemic. “ Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders union, said: “This report highlights many of the frustrations felt by school leaders during the pandemic. “I have never understood the failure to make contingencies for exams in the face of obvious risk and the entire profession that calls them. “Yesterday, the NAHT called for clarity and contingency for the 2022 review series to be released by the start of the quarter. Let us see if the government shares the same appetite for learning as our young people. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said: “Contrary to claims in this report, contingency plans for restrictions on opening schools in the 21/22 school year were first published in August 2020, and contingency plans for Qualifications in 2021 were first discussed with Ofqual in October 2020. “We acted quickly at every step to minimize the impact on children’s education and well-being and help as much as possible to keep students in face-to-face teaching. “We provided 1.3 million laptops and tablets to underprivileged students, funded the Oak National Academy to provide video lessons, and made sure students could receive exam grades that helped them progress to. the next step in their studies or work. “



