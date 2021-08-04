Cosmopolitan launches a range of sun and self-tanning treatments





After launching a furniture line, wine brand and fragrance, Hearst Magazines Cosmopolitan continues to move away from traditional print revenues, which have struggled across the media industry.

This time, he is launching a collection of sunscreen and sunless tanning, CosmoSun by Cosmopolitan, in partnership with Devoted Creations in the United States and Europe. The cruelty-free, vegan, and nut-free collection consists of five sunless tanning essentials and three sunscreen products, with prices ranging from $ 15 to $ 35.

More from WWD

The Cosmopolitans audience has always had a strong enthusiasm for outdoor fun and an equivalent level of attention to their skin health, said Angela Kim, global licensing director for Hearst. We are therefore happy to finally present this range of solar products to you. Especially now, with a renewed desire in many countries to go out and socialize with loved ones, this partnership with Devoted Creation is more timely than ever.

The deal was brokered by IMG, which also linked Cosmopolitan with California wineries Guarachi Family Wine to launch Uncorked by Cosmo, a wine brand with four varietals last year.

Over the past few years, a number of media brands have tapped into the beauty market, estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars worldwide, as traditional print advertising revenue streams continue to suffer. It ranges from affiliate sales to beauty boxes, licensed products, pop-ups, and even retail stores.

Cosmopolitan previously partnered with Luxe Brands to launch its Eau de Juice fragrance in 2019 with four scents exclusively available in Ulta Beauty, and has since expanded to Walmart and Kohls stores. It is also now available in Europe.

It, also owned by Hearst, launched a fragrance in 2019 via the Lagardre group’s licensing agreements, while a second fragrance, already available in Europe, is expected to be released soon in the United States. This is in addition to the brand’s hair products, including curling wands and flat irons. Elle Make Up, for its part, was launched in 2018 in China and has expanded further in Asia. Most recently, Elle has partnered with Verishop, the shopping platform founded by former Snap Inc. Strategy Director Imran Khan, with a collection of beauty products and four live beauty shopping events.

The story continues

Elsewhere, InStyle has a lipstick line, while Allure magazine recently opened its first physical retail store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood through a licensing partnership with Stur Group, in addition to its beauty box. already successful.

For more information, see:

Beauty Media Business Play

Hearsts Michael Clinton wants you to think about your next chapter in a new book

She partners with Verishop for a personalized beauty collection

Sign up for the WWD newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cosmopolitan-launches-sun-care-self-195716802.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos