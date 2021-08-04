Boxing Tokyo 2020: Know Lovlina Borgohain’s opponent in the semi-finals, world champion Busenaz Surmeneli





Lovlina Borgohain will be chasing the story when she meets world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight boxing semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Indian boxer is already assured of a medal, the country’s third in the event after bronze medals from Vijender Singh (Beijing 2008) and Mary Kom (London 2012). Here is the truth about his opponent in the semi-finals. Who is Busenaz Surmeneli? Publicity



Publicity Surmeneli, also 23, is the top seed in the welterweight category (64-69 kg) at the 2020 Summer Games. Coached by former Olympian Cahit Sume, Surmeneli won the 2019 World Championship in Ulan-Ude, Russia, where she defeated Yang Liuof China 4-0 in the final. Lovlina won the bronze medal in the competition. Surmeneli, who went on to clinch a bronze medal at the 2019 European Championship in Madrid, also won the Hungarian Bocskai Istvan Memorial consecutively in 2020 and 2021. READ | Zou Jingyuan wins gold on parallel bars at Tokyo Olympics

The pugilist, who secured a place for the Tokyo Games thanks to her performance in the 2021 European qualifying event in Paris, also finished first at Feliks Stamm 2017, Ahmet Comert 2018, Grand Prix Usti 2019 and Nations Cup. 2021. In 2015, when the Trabzonspor boxer met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, she promised him that she would one day win a medal at the Olympics. “I would present my medal to him first, that word is still in my head. I am an athlete who keeps my promises. After that, I would like to present it to all my fans”, Busenaz was cited by the Olympics website.

